SUBSCRIBE
21
0
GovernanceSustainability

Canadian organization are not prepared for new ESG standards and reporting regulations, study finds

Samira Balsara
Image credit: Getty Images

Canadian organizations are nowhere near ready for the new environmental, social and governance standards and reporting regulations, a study finds. 

With the new Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) mandate, sustainability reporting pressures on Canadian companies are becoming demanding and complex. The mandate requires that, by 2025, companies both inside and outside the European Union have to disclose information on risks and opportunities related to sustainability and ESG issues.

However, many Canadian companies are unaware that CSRD applies to them. Companies that are not prepared to meet the new requirements could be at risk of financial penalties, while also damaging their reputations.

To better understand the readiness of Canadian companies, PwC Canada conducted an analysis of the public disclosures of over 250 of Canada’s largest businesses, based on market capitalization and revenue.

Key findings revealed that more than 81 per cent of organizations do not financially quantify their climate-related risks. 

Over 70 per cent of companies don’t fully disclose how they have analyzed and incorporated ESG issues into their long-term strategy, and 62 per cent of companies don’t obtain assurance over any of their ESG metrics.

The report found that investors are interested in knowing more about companies’ exposure to climate risks, and expect them to reduce emissions from their own operations (scope one and scope two emissions) and their supply chain (scope three emissions). 

The study has found that while 78 per cent of companies disclose their scope one and scope two emissions, less than half of them disclose their scope three emissions — which, according to PwC’s study, is an International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) requirement.

Another standard, Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD), requires companies to report nature-related risk management and disclosures.

TFND says this guidance “will enable business and finance to integrate nature into decision making, and ultimately support a shift in global financial flows away from nature-negative outcomes and toward nature-positive outcomes.”

However, when it comes to ESG reporting in Canadian companies, only six per cent of the organizations in PwC’s study even mentioned TNFD in their disclosures. And just seven per cent disclosed the business impact of their nature-related dependencies, risks, opportunities, and impacts.

“The need to act on nature and biodiversity is moving up the business agenda. Stakeholders recognize that most companies depend on nature and want information on how they protect the water, land, and biodiversity of the regions in which they operate,” said Scott Morrison, partner, ESG reporting and assurance at PwC Canada.

When it comes to the future of ESG reporting, the study notes that companies that effectively engage their stakeholders can better zero in on their most significant sustainability risks and opportunities. And without effective ESG reporting, organizations risk lessening the importance of their ESG initiatives through long and unfocused disclosures.

Overall, the study said, ESG reporting can help create better decisions and allows for more organized planning when it comes to long-term goals for the company. 

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Samira Balsara
Samira Balsara
Samira is a writer for IT World Canada. She is currently pursuing a journalism degree at Toronto Metropolitan University (formally known as Ryerson) and hopes to become a news anchor or write journalistic profiles. You can email her at [email protected]
Previous article
Broadcom’s VMware acquisition now official, GlobalData issues warning

Related Tech News

Featured Tech Jobs

 

More from Samira Balsara

CDN in your inbox

CDN delivers a critical analysis of the competitive landscape detailing both the challenges and opportunities facing solution providers. CDN's email newsletter details the most important news and commentary from the channel.

SUBSCRIBE

Channel Daily News

Channel Daily News (CDN) — the voice of the IT solution provider community for more than thirty years — is the most widely read and trusted source of information for channel executives.

Latest news

Canada’s privacy czar investigating data theft of federal employees from relocation companies

Government & Public Sector
Canada’s privacy commissioner has opened an investigation into the...

Mitacs celebrates researcher spearheading the development of next-gen AI networks

Artificial Intelligence
Nonprofit research organization Mitacs conferred the Mitacs Award...

Hashtag Trending Nov.23rd- Altman back at OpenAI; Google’s war on ad blockers; Cisco looks to protect Ukrainian infrastructure

Podcasts
Sam is back at OpenAI. At least today. Microsoft...

Popular this week

Broadcom’s VMware acquisition now official, GlobalData issues warning

Channel Strategy Paul Barker -
The time it took for the US$69 billion purchase...

OpenAI saga ends as deal reached to reinstate Altman as CEO

Artificial Intelligence Lynn Greiner -
Ousted OpenAI CEO Sam Altman will be returning to...

Bell seeks interim relief from Bill C-11, says traditional broadcasters are suffering

Communications & Telecom Ashee Pamma -
Bell has asked the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission...

ITWC network