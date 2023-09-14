Canadian weather websites still struggling after supplier attack

On Tuesday, Pelmorex said it “has been impacted by a cybersecurity incident connected to a third-party software provider. This has affected The Weather Network and MétéoMédia weather data systems only.” Pelmorex’s home site was unaffected.

The company’s Alert Ready service — which broadcasts weather, fire, biologic, environmental and other warnings on TVs, wireless phones and tablets — wasn’t affected.

Pelmorex said cyber security experts have been notified. Full restoration of the weather websites was promised “as soon as possible.”

Asked for comment, a Pelmorex spokesperson referred to the statement on the company’s website.