Security

Canadian weather websites still struggling after supplier attack

Howard Solomon

Pelmorex Corp., the parent company of two Canadian weather websites, is still struggling to resume full service after an unnamed software provider was hit by a cyber attack.

As of early Thursday, TheWeatherNetwork.com and its French-language site MétéoMédia.com had partial weather offerings available, but not the full forecasts with details that are normally posted.

Screen shot of Pelmorex website
Pelmorex’s website had this explanation of the attack Thursday morning

On Tuesday, Pelmorex said it “has been impacted by a cybersecurity incident connected to a third-party software provider. This has affected The Weather Network and MétéoMédia weather data systems only.” Pelmorex’s home site was unaffected.

The company’s Alert Ready service — which broadcasts weather, fire, biologic, environmental and other warnings on TVs, wireless phones and tablets — wasn’t affected.

Pelmorex said cyber security experts have been notified. Full restoration of the weather websites was promised “as soon as possible.”

Asked for comment, a Pelmorex spokesperson referred to the statement on the company’s website.

The spokesperson didn’t reply to questions about the name of the third-party software provider, how the attack started or when regular website services will be restored.

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Howard Solomon
Currently a freelance writer, I'm the former editor of ITWorldCanada.com and Computing Canada. An IT journalist since 1997, I've written for several of ITWC's sister publications including ITBusiness.ca and Computer Dealer News. Before that I was a staff reporter at the Calgary Herald and the Brampton (Ont.) Daily Times. I can be reached at hsolomon [@] soloreporter.com
Ransomware gang says it has hit International Joint Commission
How to defend your organization against deepfake content

