MAPLESEC Satellite Series resumes Feb 24

The cybersecurity conversation initiated during ITWC’s October flagship cybersecurity conference, MAPLESEC, carries on with two special satellite series in 2022. These 100-minute events offer insights and hands-on practical tips for organizations to protect against growing cybersecurity threats. On Feb. 24, the theme is “The Three Rs” of Cybersecurity, featuring a live demo of AI defences against zero-days, a presentation on zero trust, and a panel discussing ways to discover vulnerabilities before the bad guys do.

Deep Instinct adds channel execs in advance of new partner program

Deep Instinct, which applies end-to-end deep learning to cybersecurity, has announced the addition of three key channel executives to its global channel leadership team. Mike Saletta joins as area vice president of Americas channels, Joe Santamorena joins as area vice president of global MSSP programs, and Phanneth Wood joins as director of global distribution to help advance the company’s 100% per cent channel go-to-market and continue to build strong channel engagement that allows partners to bring innovative security outcomes to their customers. The new hires join ahead of the launch of a new partnership program this spring. Deep Instinct’s channel program has evolved to a 100 per cent focus over the last few years.

Akamai acquires Linode

Akamai Technologies has announced that it is acquiring privately-held alternative cloud provider Linode in an all-cash deal valued at $900 million. The company says that, together with Linode, which has made it simple, affordable, and accessible for developers to consume cloud computing, Akamai will become the world’s most distributed compute platform, from cloud to edge.

Intel outlines technology roadmap

At the company’s 2022 investor meeting, Intel outlined its product roadmaps for multiple areas, including datacentre and artificial intelligence, client computing, accelerated computing systems and graphics, Intel Foundry Services, software and advanced technology, network and edge, and technology development. Coming this year, it says, are Sapphire Rapids Xeon processors with up to 30x performance improvement in AI, Raptor Lake client processors, laptops from OEMs with Intel Arc graphics, and more GPUs for high-performance computing.

Ingram Micro Cloud teams with Microsoft on new commerce experience

In line with Ingram Micro Cloud’s More as a Service mantra, the company this week announced a successful marketplace integration of Microsoft’s new commerce experience, extending more offerings and more versatility to their partners and end customers.

The new commerce experience adds per-seat based offers for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Power Platform, and Windows 365 users. In addition to added flexibility in subscription quantity, partners stand to benefit sustainably from the new commerce experience’s incremental monthly, annual and multi-year purchasing terms and fixed rates, which equips customers to more accurately forecast recurring revenue and gives greater access with term customization.

Crypto firms launch Crypto Market Integrity Coalition

Seventeen members of the digital asset community have come together to launch the Crypto Market Integrity Coalition, which is focused on cultivating a fair digital asset marketplace to combat market abuse and manipulation and promote public and regulatory confidence in the new asset class. Through the pledge all members sign, the coalition says it “seeks to send an unequivocal message at this critical moment in the evolution of digital assets: The crypto industry has made enormous strides to improve market integrity in the past few years; At the same time, crypto firms are keenly aware of the concerns that still need to be addressed and are committed to engaging with regulators to advance solutions to crypto’s unique challenges.”