3 min read

Staying informed is a constant challenge. There’s so much to do, and so little time. But we have you covered. Grab a coffee and take five while you nibble on these tidbits.

Pax8 and SkyKick expand partnership to serve MSPs

Cloud marketplace Pax8 has announced it has expanded its partnership with SkyKick to a global agreement, offering managed service providers (MSPs) access to its advanced Cloud Manager application that provides a solution to automate workflows and tasks to increase helpdesk productivity. SkyKick’s Cloud Manager solution enables MSPs to quickly administer several tasks from a single command center throughout their entire client ecosystem. Its technology resolves tickets faster, automates complex workflows across cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments, and reduces the risk of security exposure.

Cradlepoint and Juniper Networks partner to bring 5G to AI-driven networks

Cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solution provider Cradlepoint has announced a partnership with secure AI-driven network provider Juniper Networks to bring 5G diversity to Juniper’s campus and branch portfolio. By combining Juniper’s wired access, wireless access, and SD-WAN solutions driven by Mist AI with the Cradlepoint 5G portfolio, shared customers and partners have even more options to reliably connect to remote locations, with added insight for better management and ongoing troubleshooting.

Alliance of Channel Women Names Big Impact Winner for Q4 2021

Alliance of Channel Women, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to accelerating the growth of female channel leaders in technology, has announced that Celeste Labrie, Senior Partner Development Manager at Telarus, was selected as the group’s Big Impact Winner for Q4. Honorees are chosen quarterly by ACW from nominees submitted by the channel community who are Living the ACW Advocacy Pledge: Women Supporting Women.

The ACW Advocacy Pledge Program was started in 2020 by the ACW Advocacy Committee (now the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee) to encourage women to support other women. The full ACW Advocacy Pledge is “Behind Every Successful Woman is a Community of Successful Women Who Have Her Back.” ACW encourages women to go on record supporting the ACW Advocacy Pledge by signing its pledge page. In addition, the association is encouraging visitors to nominate women who are “living the pledge.”

Lansweeper acquires Montreal-based UMAknow

IT asset management platform provider Lansweeper has announced it has acquired Montreal-based UMAknow and its Cloudockit solution for an undisclosed amount. This will extend and enhance Lansweeper’s capabilities by adding Cloudockit’s cloud discovery and documentation capabilities to the company’s product portfolio. UMAknow’s Cloudockit technology automatically generates architecture diagrams and technical documentation of customers’ cloud environments, as Lansweeper’s platform does for on-premises environments.

TeraGo sells cloud and colocation business

TeraGo Inc. has announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its cloud and colocation business lines to a subsidiary of Hut 8 Mining Corp. for an aggregate consideration of C$30 million, payable in cash upon completion of the transaction. Under the agreement, Hut 8 is acquiring TeraGo’s cloud and colocation customers, employees, certain other contracts, intellectual property rights, and other assets related to its cloud and colocation business lines. The company’s senior executives and employees that are part of TeraGo’s fixed wireless access and 5G business line will remain with TeraGo, with the company focusing on its ambition to become Canada’s leading provider of mmWave 5G private networks for businesses.

Cloudian HyperStore integrates with WEKA Data Platform for AI

Cloudian has announced the integration of its HyperStore object storage with the WEKA Data Platform for AI, providing high-performance, exabyte-scalable private cloud storage for processing iterative analytical workloads. The combined solution unifies and simplifies the data pipeline for performance-intensive workloads and accelerated DataOps, all easily managed under a single namespace. In addition, the new solution reduces the storage TCO associated with data analytics by a third, compared to traditional storage systems. The companies say that the joint solution offers the simplicity of NAS, the performance of SAN or DAS, and the scale of object storage, along with accelerating every stage of the data pipeline from data ingestion to cleansing to modelled results.

AppDirect adds Amazon Web Services to AppSmart Marketplace

AppDirect has added the Amazon Web Services (AWS) suite of products to the AppSmart Marketplace under a two-tier resale model. Now, Advisors and end-customers will be able to purchase and access AWS subscriptions directly through the Marketplace. This will also enable users to select services that complement AWS products from the AppSmart Marketplace and manage each of those under a single pane of glass experience.