Channel Bytes January 27, 2023 – Redis enhances partner program; Bring Your Own License for Nutanix on OVHcloud; Colligo and Xillio partner; and more

Redis launches enhanced partner program

Redis has announced enhancements to its global partner program, which the company said enable its consultancies and distributors to build, deploy, and run real-time applications with Redis Enterprise for their customers.

New features of the program include an improved tiering system with new standard discounts, partner-initiated discounts, and additional partner incentives, which simplifies the path to revenue for Redis partners regardless of their level, and an enhanced partner enablement curriculum that includes technical training, certification and sales training to ensure partner success in standalone and co-sell opportunities.

New benefits designed to drive awareness and growth among Redis, its partners, and their joint markets include community engagement, targeted joint marketing opportunities, and joint brand awareness at marquee events across the globe.

Bring Your Own License now supported with Nutanix on OVHcloud

OVHcloud has enhanced its Nutanix on OVHcloud offering by adding a Bring Your Own License (BYOL) offer in addition to existing packaged offerings.

The company said in a release that current Nutanix customers and partners can “now bring their Nutanix Cloud Platform licenses onto OVHcloud dedicated and Nutanix-qualified High Grade HCI Intel servers. Their Nutanix hyperconverged environment (HCI) is pre-deployed in just a few hours and ready to be used with their personalized infrastructure.”

Nutanix on OVHcloud enables faster application migration from on-premises to the cloud, all while benefiting from OVHcloud infrastructure, the company said.

Colligo and Xillio announce strategic partnership

Amsterdam-based content migration software and services provider Xillio and Vancouver-based provider of email and content management offerings for Microsoft 365 Colligo have announced a strategic partnership to deliver end-to-end Microsoft 365 enterprise migration capabilities to organizations across the globe. As part of the arrangement, Xillio has made a strategic investment in Colligo.

The companies said in the announcement that the collaboration offers enterprises invested in Microsoft 365 a “smart way to migrate” content to SharePoint Online, plus a “smart way to manage content and govern information.”

Quzara achieves Microsoft Verified Managed XDR Solution status

Quzara LLC has announced it has achieved Microsoft Verified Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) solution status. Its managed MXDR service, Cybertorch, includes a FedRAMP High Ready security operations centre as a service (SOCaaS) with 24/7/365 proactive hunting, monitoring, and response capabilities, all built on tight integrations with the Microsoft Security platform. It combines expert-trained technology with human-led services and has been verified by Microsoft engineers.

Geomega receives $3M grant from Quebec Government Technoclimat Program

Montreal-based developer of clean technologies for the mining, refining, and recycling of rare earths and other critical materials Geomega Resources Inc. has been awarded a $3 million grant from the Technoclimat Program, administered by the Quebec Ministry of the Environment and the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks (MELCCFP), towards the construction of a magnet recycling demonstration plant. This non-dilutive MELCCFP funding will contribute to the construction of a magnet recycling demonstration plant with a throughput capacity of 1.5 tonnes per day of feed material.