3 min read

Google acquires Siemplify

Google Cloud this week announced that it has acquired security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) provider Siemplify. The Siemplify platform is a workbench that enables security teams to both manage risk better and reduce the cost of addressing threats. Google plans to integrate Siemplify’s capabilities into its Chronicle security analytics platform in ways that help enterprises modernize and automate their security operations.

Deeplite accelerates AI on Arm

Montreal-based artificial intelligence (AI) optimization software provider Deeplite has announced Deeplite Runtime (DeepliteRT), an addition to its platform that makes AI models even smaller and faster in production deployment, without compromising accuracy. The company has partnered with Arm to run DeepliteRT on its Cortex-A Series CPUs in everyday devices such as home security cameras. Businesses can run complex AI tasks on these low-power CPUs, eliminating the need for expensive and power-hungry GPU-based hardware solutions that limit AI adoption.

Zomentum integrates Microsoft 365 Security Assessment Tool into revenue platform

Zomentum, creators of an intelligent revenue platform built for the IT channel, has announced that it has added a Microsoft 365 security assessment to its growing library of IT assessment tools accessible within its sales acceleration application. This helps IT solution providers accelerate revenue generation by seamlessly uncovering upselling and cross-selling opportunities around the Microsoft 365 application suite and automatically including the resulting recommendations in their branded sales proposals. In addition, it can allow non-technical partners to evaluate and execute on Microsoft 365 security sales opportunities.

Herjavec Group and Fishtech Group merge

Cybersecurity solutions providers Fishtech Group and Herjavec Group have announced their merger, backed by funds advised by Apax Partners LLP. The two companies will operate as a single entity under a new brand to be announced in early 2022. The Apax Funds will hold a majority stake in the new company, while Robert Herjavec, founder & chief executive officer of Herjavec Group, and Gary Fish, founder and CEO of Fishtech Group, will each maintain significant equity in the new business. Herjavec will serve as chief executive officer of the combined entity, and Fish will serve as chairman of the board.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

High Wire adds prevention capabilities to managed cybersecurity detection and response platform

High Wire Networks and its cybersecurity business unit, Overwatch Managed Security, have introduced the Overwatch Open Prevention Suite (OPS) powered by ZTEdge, the Zero Trust Cloud Security Platform from Ericom Software. The partnership will leverage High Wire’s network of more than 500 managed service provider (MSP) partners to deliver the Overwatch OPS cybersecurity solution to businesses of all sizes, offering end-to-end managed cybersecurity – from threat prevention to detection and response.

Bulletproof Solutions acquires Terminal Exchange Systems

Fredericton, NB-based Bulletproof Solutions has acquired Brookline, MA-based Terminal Exchange Systems as part of its expansion into strategic markets throughout the U.S.

Bulletproof announced that as part of the transaction, all Terminal employees will join Bulletproof, and Sankaran Ganapathi, founder of Terminal, will continue in an advisory role.

Kablamo chooses Waterloo region to launch North American operations

Australian digital product development and data company, Kablamo, has chosen the Waterloo region as its base of operation for when it launches in Canada. The company has appointed Tobias Dyhrberg to lead its first office in the Northern Hemisphere as managing director of Kablamo Canada.

Kablamo will be hiring and training Canadians while also working with engineers based in Australia. Dyhrberg said this approach will help support organizations faced with critical tech talent shortages while taking advantage of Canada’s strong tech culture.