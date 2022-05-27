3 min read

Tanium accelerates innovation with new Technology Partner Program

Converged endpoint management (XEM) vendor Tanium has launched a new Technology Partner Program to make it easier for technology partners to harness the power of its platform. As part of the program, partners can leverage Tanium’s purpose-built API, which provides access to real-time endpoint data spanning organizations’ entire IT infrastructure, in addition to Tanium products, documentation, support, technical validation, and co-marketing opportunities. The Technology Partner Program is made available through the new Tanium developer portal, a purpose-built portal that provides resources for partners to build powerful integrations in an efficient, self-service way. For quality assurance—and successful integration outcomes—Tanium engineers are on hand to conduct thorough reviews of each proposed integration. With a tiered model comprised of three levels – ready, set, and go – the program provides Tanium partners with the ability to grow and unlock additional benefits as their integration matures through customer adoption.

Netenrich launches Resolution Intelligence platform

Security and operations analytics software as a service (SaaS) company Netenrich has launched its Resolution Intelligence platform. It leverages Google Chronicle, which, as part of Google’s recently announced MSSP Partner Program, is engaging with the Netenrich platform to offer managed security service providers (MSSPs) around the world the ability to provide scalable, differentiated, and effective detection and response capabilities with its cloud-native SIEM product. The company says that the platform is the first in the industry to aggregate and correlate security and operations data across networks, clouds, and applications to prioritize and rank the most critical issues and behaviours. The platform is aimed at managed service providers (MSPs), MSSPs (and their customers) with its multi-level, multi-tenant interface that streamlines and automates customer management workflows and enables scale. The platform’s UI is unified across all security and digital operations to streamline rule-building, threat analytics, and tracking across the provider’s entire customer base.

Syncro unveils customizable OS patch management for MSPs

Remote monitoring and management (RMM) and professional services automation (PSA) platform for MSPs Syncro has announced improvements to its OS patch management functionality. To provide greater flexibility, security, and customization, it increased the granularity users have of what patches they want to install, and more importantly, if, when, and how to install them, so they can be in full control of what updates are installed on endpoints to ensure they are postured correctly, and avoid the risk of potentially problematic, lower priority patches. The security patches will be broken down by severity, and quality patches by category, each with its own approval settings to provide partners with options that best fit their needs.

This new functionality includes:

The ability to block patches by KB

Block patches globally or at individual policy levels

Users can customize based on Severity or Category of KB with expanded capabilities – Allow, Reject, and now Defer

Expanded information on Asset records

High Wire Networks adds SOAR to MSSP offerings

High Wire Networks has announced that its Overwatch Managed Security Services division now delivers a high degree of customized remediation at scale for managed service provider (MSP) reseller partners and their business clients with the addition of Overwatch SOAR, a security orchestration, automation and response solution. SOAR adds another layer of cyber defense to the all-in-one Overwatch Managed Security Services, adding the ability to reach into client IT environments and stop active cyberthreats in progress, reduce mean time to repair/remediate (MTTR) and minimize the impact of cyberattacks. High Wire’s investment in SOAR integrations adds security automation, incident response, threat hunting and SOC optimization to the company’s flagship Overwatch 24/7 solution, which combines an around-the-clock Security Operations Center (SOC) with open Extended Detection and Response (XDR) technology and managed Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) to effectively cut through the noise and drill down on real threats.

CloudBolt report reveals 79 per cent of enterprises unhappy with their MSP/CSP

CloudBolt Software‘s latest Industry Insights report, based on a survey of over 300 senior-level employees at enterprises around the world, offered good news and bad news for cloud service providers (CSPs) and MSPs. The bad news: 79 per cent of enterprises are so frustrated with their existing MSP/CSP provider, they are actively looking to replace them within the next twelve months. That’s four out of five MSP/CSP customers who are in play this year because their service provider is falling short.

Respondents noted several areas where their providers were falling short, including properly optimizing cloud spend (60 per cent), providing sufficient multi-cloud options (58 per cent), and providing deep visibility into cloud spend (41 per cent).

The good news: Enterprises are very clear on what they’re looking for in an MSP/CSP, so the providers who listen to them will gain a significant competitive advantage. In fact, almost all respondents (97 per cent) said they would be willing to pay a premium to a service provider that delivered on the current shortcomings they identified with their current vendor.