Red Hat announces field trial of OpenShift Data Science

Red Hat has announced the availability of a field trial of Red Hat OpenShift Data Science, an offering tailored for machine learning (ML) on Red Hat OpenShift. It is a fully-managed cloud service, an add-on to OpenShift Dedicated and OpenShift Service on AWS, that lets customers use their chosen artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) tools in developing the next-generation of intelligent applications. Red Hat says that several key members of Red Hat’s AI/ML partner ecosystem are now pre-integrated into the user interface dashboard, providing access to the latest in hardware and software acceleration solutions as well as tools to support the model operationalization lifecycle.

Partner integrations announced so far include Intel OpenVINO Pro for Enterprise, Intel oneAPI AI Analytics Toolkit, NVIDIA GPU technology, Anaconda Commercial Edition, IBM Watson Studio with AutoAI, Seldon Deploy, and Starburst Galaxy.

Another award for Compugen

This year has been a good one for Compugen on getting recognized. This month it received Fortinet’s Achievement Award, which applauded organizations for their technical achievements and commitment to strengthening their cybersecurity capabilities within the Fortinet fabric through Network Security Expert (NSE) certifications. This award joins the company’s roster of trophies for 2021, which include Partner of the Year accolades from Arctic Wolf and Aruba, as well as Innovator of the Year honours from Channel Daily News in the Channel Innovation Awards.

Black Friday deal on Canadian Channel Partners Conference

The Canadian Channel Partners Conference for telecom, cloud, IT, and cybersecurity resellers, consultants, technology vendors and service providers is going hybrid for 2022. Day 1, March 23, 2022, will be virtual only, allowing MSPs, VARs and IT consultants to learn from technology vendors, network with peers, and compare various solutions in the market. On Day 2, March 24, partners will be joined by B2B decision-makers, allowing them to interact with potential customers. Until November 30, get $79 off full access tickets using promo code CCPBF.

Deloitte 2021 future of cyber security report released

Deloitte has released its 2021 Future of Cyber report, revealing the results of a global survey of almost 600 c-suite executives. One finding important to partners: more than 20 percent of respondents are worried about third-party and contractor risks and other supply chain deficiencies. And its bottom line: implement a Zero Trust architecture.

VMware and Mitacs partner on developing sustainable path to 6G

Although 5G deployment is still underway, research is already turning towards 6G. VMware has announced a partnership with Mitacs, a non-profit organization that connects industry with Canadian academic institutions, and launched its Digital Equity Grid Innovation initiative, also known as TETRA. The initiative aims to advance applied research that will play a critical role in paving a sustainable path for 6G. In addition, the organizations plan to establish a TETRA research and innovation (R&I) center in Montreal, in partnership with the IEEE Future Networks Initiative (FNI), a technical community of IEEE.

Initial applied research projects will focus in the areas of: