Channel Bytes October 20, 2023 – Canadian government offers guidelines for responsible AI use; New partner program at Living Security; Intel launches AI PC Acceleration Program; and more

Intel launches AI PC Acceleration Program

This week, in the leadup to the release of its new processors incorporating AI-accelerating neural processing units (NPUs) on Dec. 14, Intel announced the AI PC Acceleration Program, which, it said in a release, “will enable artificial intelligence (AI) on more than 100 million PCs through 2025, propelled by the upcoming launch of Intel Core Ultra processors.”

Working with more than 100 ISVs and more than 300 AI-accelerated features, the company said it will enhance PC experiences across audio effects, content creation, gaming, security, streaming, video collaboration and more. Program members include Adobe, Audacity, BlackMagic, BufferZone, CyberLink, DeepRender, Fortemedia, MAGIX, Rewind AI, Skylum, Topaz, VideoCom, Webex, Wondershare Filmora, XSplit and Zoom.

The AI PC Acceleration Program is an extension of Intel Partner Alliance’s AI Accelerator Initiative, which provides a programmatic engagement approach for more than 1,000 ISV partners to build, optimize and deploy AI solutions from the edge through the cloud.

Microsoft deprecates Windows 10/11 features prior to removal

Microsoft has announced that it will no longer develop Timeline for Microsoft Entra accounts, VBScript, or WordPad, and will remove them from the Windows 10 and 11 operating systems in future releases.

VBScript, it said, will be available as a feature on demand in Windows before its final removal. Instead of WordPad, which will be unavailable even as an optional component, it recommends using Microsoft Word (for rich text documents) or Windows Notepad (for plain text).

Cross-device syncing of Microsoft Entra user activity history will cease, starting in January 2024. Microsoft said it will stop storing this data in the cloud. The timeline user experience was retired in Windows 11, although it remains in Windows 10; the timeline user experience and all local activity history still remains on Windows 10 devices. Users can access web history using their browser, and access recent files through OneDrive and Office.

FCC permits very low power device operations in 6 GHz band

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has opened the 6 GHz band to a new class of very low power devices that will operate alongside other Wi-Fi-enabled devices.

These rules, it said, will spur an ecosystem of cutting-edge applications, including wearable technologies and augmented and virtual reality, that will help businesses, enhance learning opportunities, advance healthcare opportunities, and bring new entertainment experiences.

“Recognizing the need to provide even more flexibility and foster unlicensed innovation, the Commission established rules that permit devices that operate at very low power (VLP) across short distances and provide very high connection speeds, which are ideal for the types of high-data rate cutting-edge applications that will both enrich consumer experiences and bolster the nation’s economy,“ an FCC announcement stated.

“These include, for example, advanced augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR), wearable sensors and technologies, and variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices. The new rules however are careful to limit these devices to very low power levels and subject them to other technical and operational requirements that will permit these devices to operate across the United States while protecting incumbent licensed services that operate in the 6 GHz band.“

Federal government offers guide on use of generative AI

As part of its initiative to explore the responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI) in government, the Canadian federal government has released a guide on the use of generative AI.

The guide is part of a series of resources including guidelines on use of automated decision systems, a list of qualified AI suppliers, and a set of guiding principles for use of AI.

“Artificial intelligence (AI) technologies offer promise for improving how the Government of Canada serves Canadians,” it said on the website outlining the available resources. “As we explore the use of AI in government programs and services, we are ensuring it is governed by clear values, ethics, and laws.”

Living Security hires VP of channel sales, launches new program

Human risk management (HRM) vendor Living Security, Inc. this week launched its channel partner program and also announced the appointment of Peter Streips as vice president of channel sales. The company said its global program will open additional revenue streams, empower partners to expand their business horizons, and recognize and reward the efforts of both internal and external partners.

“As a 100 per cent channel-first organization, we know the power of partnerships and recognize our valued partners’ critical role in driving customer success,” said Ashley Rose, CEO of Living Security.

Key program features include:

Competitive Margins : Offering up to 30 per cent margin for partner-sourced deals new to Living Security

: Offering up to 30 per cent margin for partner-sourced deals new to Living Security Lead Flow : Assured lead flow to proactive partners, ensuring they can deliver robust sales, onboarding, and continuous support to clients

: Assured lead flow to proactive partners, ensuring they can deliver robust sales, onboarding, and continuous support to clients MDFs & SPIFs : Market Development Funds to increase market awareness and Sales Performance Incentive Fund (SPIF) for sales and technical teams who source net new business

: Market Development Funds to increase market awareness and Sales Performance Incentive Fund (SPIF) for sales and technical teams who source net new business Quarterly Incentives : Top performing partners will receive quarterly rebates allowing the partner to reinvest in future marketing campaigns

: Top performing partners will receive quarterly rebates allowing the partner to reinvest in future marketing campaigns Channel Specialist: Access to a dedicated Living Security channels specialist to help build pipelines and acquire new customers.

Further information is available via this link

Asigra highlights importance of protecting SaaS data

Toronto-based Asigra Inc., a company that specializes in secure backup and recovery, this week highlighted the criticality of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) application backup as it said that, according to recent research from Statista, the SaaS market is poised to surge to US$232 billion by 2024.

“Digital transformation, combined with the current dynamic business environment, has made the use of SaaS applications integral for companies of all sizes,” it said in a release. “As businesses increasingly migrate to the cloud, safeguarding data in these applications has become paramount. This surge underscores the importance of adopting advanced backup and recovery solutions to ensure business resiliency and safeguarding against potential data loss or breaches.”

Company CEO Eric Simmons said SaaS applications are “more than just tools; they are the backbone of the modern enterprise. As the market continues its upward trajectory, businesses cannot afford to be complacent about the safety and availability of their data in these applications.

“Most SaaS apps follow the shared responsibility model where the SaaS customer is responsible for the protection of their own data, and our mission is to equip businesses with sophisticated, reliable backup solutions, ensuring that their data is protected, compliant, and recoverable – no matter where it resides.”

SOTI adds to SOTI ONE platform, honours partners

At its recent global user and partner conference, Mississauga, Ont.-based enterprise mobility management (EMM) solutions vendor SOTI announced enhancements and additions to its SOTI ONE platform.

The company said it has added more than 60 new features to various components of the platform. Key among them: the integration of Microsoft Entra ID Shared Device Mode, a diagnostic tool called XSight Live View that allows businesses to visualize operations in real time, single sign on in SOTI MobiControl, and integration of the SOTI Snap no code app development environment with Live View.

The company also touted major performance improvements in MobiControl, with up to 88 per cent better API response times and 37 per cent faster device check-in.

At the event, SOTI also announced its global partner awards, with Baltimore, Md.-based Barcoding, Inc. taking the crown in North America.

Sift announces new reseller and technology partners

Sift, a company that specializes in digital trust and safety, has announced several new reseller and integration partnerships. With its recently expanded partner program; Sift has forged relationships with journey orchestration company Spec, payments orchestration platforms MoneyHash, BR-DGE, and DEUNA; with identity verification and biometric authentication platform Incode; with fraud prevention solutions provider Scudetto; and with IT services firm Acensi Cyber.

The new partnerships, it said, allow customers to leverage Sift’s machine learning technology and global data network as part of a full-stack digital risk offering, whether customers choose to use Sift via resellers or through technology integration partners.

“As fraudsters become more sophisticated, businesses need more advanced protection from fraud and abuse across every digital interaction – from user onboarding to login to payment,” said Dave Scholtz, senior vice president of global partnerships at Sift.

More information on Sift’s Partner Program can be found here.