Channel Bytes October 21, 2022 – Versapay Payments for Dynamics 365 now on AppSource; Nylas partners with UpStack on channel program; Mandiant launches Breach Analytics for Google Cloud Chronicle; and more

SAAS NORTH returns to Ottawa November 16-17, 2022

Canada’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) community event, SAAS NORTH, is back in Ottawa at the Shaw Centre, Nov. 16-17, 2022. The conference, which is presented by National Bank, produced by Cube Business Media Inc. and Co-founded with Kanata-based L-Spark accelerator, is expecting over 2,000 attendees and 800+ companies at the two-day event.

“SAAS NORTH 2022 attendees will be able to glean invaluable advice from founders who have weathered similar market conditions to what we’re seeing now. This kind of knowledge transfer, from founder to founder, is what the event is all about,” said David Tyldesley, the Co-Founder of SAAS NORTH and Cube Business Media Inc. “We have the most diverse roster of speakers ever at SAAS NORTH this year, and we are proud of the voices we are showcasing, all of whom are experts in their fields.”

Versapay Payments for Dynamics 365 Finance now available on Microsoft AppSource

Collaborative accounts receivable (AR) company Versapay has announced the availability of Versapay Payments for Dynamics 365 Finance, along with an expanded offering of Versapay, on Microsoft AppSource, an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions. The Versapay platform combines AR automation, collaboration tools, and a B2B payment network to streamline financial operations.

As part of the growing relationship, Microsoft also invited Versapay to join the Microsoft ISV Success program, a collaboration designed to help independent software vendors (ISVs) build well-architected apps on Microsoft Cloud platforms and publish them into the commercial marketplace. Versapay’s embedded payments solution for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance is labeled as a “Microsoft Preferred Solution” in AppSource, and is co-sell ready. The company says that clients who have worked with Versapay’s platform have achieved a 30 per cent reduction in manual processes, 20 per cent average savings on payment processing fees, and 25 per cent acceleration in speed of payments, as well as secure, self-serve visibility into their accounts.

Apple launches M2 iPad Pro and redesigned iPad

Apple has unveiled a new iPad Pro, powered by the M2 chip and featuring the Apple Pencil “hover experience”, superfast wireless connectivity, advanced mobile display, pro cameras, Face ID, Thunderbolt, a four-speaker audio system, as well as all capabilities from iPadOS 16. According to Apple, the new iPad Pro’s M2 8-core CPU offers 15 per cent faster performance than the M1, and its 10-core GPU offers up to 35 per cent faster graphics performance. The new iPad Pro is available to order today, starting at C$1099.

The redesigned iPad features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and comes in four colors: blue, yellow, silver and pink. Powered by the A14 Bionic chip to deliver faster performance and power efficiency, the new iPad also features the updated 12MP front and back camera, a USB-C port, Wi-Fi 6, 5G and the new Magic Keyboard Folio for a new typing experience. The redesigned iPad is priced starting at C$599 and is available to order now.

Both devices will be in stores on October 26.

Nylas launches its channel partner program and partnership with UpStack

Communication Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) provider Nylas has announced the debut of its channel partner program through a strategic partnership with UpStack. Under the terms of the partnership, UpStack’s network of 2,000 vetted developers can now leverage Nylas via the UpStack Marketplace. Nylas’ new partner program supports strategic partnerships aimed at helping organizations diversify their portfolio, grow their business, and unlock digital innovation through rich communications APIs.

Mandiant Breach Analytics for Google Cloud’s Chronicle helps automate the link between threat intelligence and real-time detection

Security vendor Mandiant has announced the general availability of Mandiant Breach Analytics for Google Cloud’s Chronicle. Mandiant Breach Analytics combines Mandiant’s threat intelligence with the power of the Google Cloud Chronicle Security Operations suite to help organizations improve security effectiveness and reduce business risk.

Mandiant Breach Analytics is designed to enable organizations to reduce attacker dwell time by continuously monitoring events in Chronicle for current, relevant indicators of compromise (IOCs) and applying contextual information and machine learning to prioritize the matches. With active insight into threats, organizations can rapidly take action to mitigate the impact of targeted attacks, while reducing the cost of current approaches. It is available to Chronicle Security Operations users, with additional security information and event management (SIEM) integrations planned.