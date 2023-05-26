SUBSCRIBE
17
0
CanadianCIOLeadership

CIO of the Year awards presented at this year’s digital transformation conference

Today, IT World Canada (ITWC), in association with the CIO Association of Canada, presented the CIO of the Year Awards. The presentations concluded the second day of this year’s Leadership and Digital Transformation Conference and Awards, whose focus was on the challenges and opportunities of digital transformation.

“We have been celebrating the accomplishments of Canadian CIOs and technology leaders in Canada for more than thirty years,” said ITWC CIO Jim Love. “In the past few years, with digital transformation of companies being so critical, I think everyone will agree that CIOs are now getting the recognition they so richly deserve. IT World Canada and Canadian CIO are proud to tell the stories of these incredible leaders and their contributions and accomplishments.”

Public Sector CIO of the Year

Ryan Hum spearheaded a project to classify over 60 years of historical transcripts – with a focus on Indigenous records. Ryan led the implementation of key technologies that allowed the Canada Energy Regulator (CER) to “mine,” validate and match Indigenous Elder names and communities.

Private Sector CIO of the Year

Hesham Fahmy leads the team responsible for spearheading TELUS’ metamorphosis into a fully digital, software-centric, and cloud-enabled organization.

CIO Hall of Fame

Recognition of a different kind came to Gary Davenport, member of the board of directors, CIO Association of Canada, and board advisor, Canadian Channel Chiefs Council, who was inducted into the CIO Hall of Fame.

Davenport has deep experience – decades worth. He currently provides services as an independent CIO management consultant, and serves as a board member and board advisor for a number of organizations.

He is a natural leader whose leadership principles and methods are presented in the Leadership in the Digital Enterprise podcast, “Ten key attributes of leadership success.”

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Avatar photo
Previous article
Five organizations honoured at the 2023 Digital Transformation Awards

Related Tech News

Featured Tech Jobs

 

More from

CDN in your inbox

CDN delivers a critical analysis of the competitive landscape detailing both the challenges and opportunities facing solution providers. CDN's email newsletter details the most important news and commentary from the channel.

SUBSCRIBE

Channel Daily News

Channel Daily News (CDN) — the voice of the IT solution provider community for more than thirty years — is the most widely read and trusted source of information for channel executives.

Latest news

Head of cloud at Amdocs discusses challenges in clients’ cloud journeys

Cloud
At the annual IT World Canada Digital Transformation Conference,...

Microsoft details five ways to govern AI in new report

Artificial Intelligence
Yesterday, Microsoft released a new report, “Governing AI: A...

Bell, Rogers, Telus, SaskTel ask the CRTC to not extend MVNO policy to IoT/M2M markets

Communications & Telecom
Canada’s largest telecommunications companies are asking the Canadian Radio-television...

Popular this week

Channel Bytes May 26, 2023 – Webex and Voiceitt partner on accessibility; Apple partners with Broadcom; Opensignal reports connectivity’s effect on app usage; and...

Channel Strategy Lynn Greiner -
Staying informed is a constant challenge. There's so much...

Newfoundland Health wasn’t prepared for ransomware attack: Report

Privacy Howard Solomon -
The IT security of Newfoundland and Labrador’s healthcare system...

ventureLAB exec zeroes in on challenges facing startups and how to conquer them

Companies Ashee Pamma -
Yesterday at the annual Digital Transformation conference,  IT World...

ITWC network