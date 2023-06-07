Coffee Briefing June 6 – PulseIR announces launch of ParcelPal; Moneris partners with Wix; D2L enhances Brightspace Community platform; and more

Coffee Briefings are timely deliveries of the latest ITWC headlines, interviews, and podcasts. Today’s Coffee Briefing is delivered by IT World Canada’s editorial team!

PulseIR announces official launch of its mobile technology & communications

Investor relations and communications company PulseIR has announced the official launch of the mobile technology and communications platform, ParcelPal.

PulseIR says this new platform will deliver “a data-driven, digital IR marketing platform to enhance IR communications and investor engagement.”

The implementation of PulseIR will allow for:

Two-way, direct-to-lock screen messaging between a company and its investors

Automated, real-time communication through SMS or push notifications

Communication segmentation; a company can connect with specific shareholders or groups, or contact the entire database of investors

Contact lookup capabilities

Analytics and insights on company metrics

Functionality as a CRM database with CSV import and export capabilities

Rich Wheeless, chief executive officer (CEO) of ParcelPal Logistics stated, “In a time where consumers of content want real-time communication, the PulseIR technology platform solves just that. It will allow us to gain some new eyes on the company and also help us tell our story to a broader audience in a simple way. This is the first of multiple partnerships for us with Fobi AI and we look forward to launching other exciting platforms together.”

Moneris partners with Wix to provide Canadian businesses an all-in-one ecommerce solution

Payment processing platform Moneris is collaborating with web development company Wix to create an all-in-one e-commerce solution.

“We know running a business can be complex, but getting online shouldn’t be,” said Patrick Diab, chief product and partnership officer at Moneris. “We’re excited to announce our partnership with Wix, as it allows us to give Canadian businesses an all-in-one ecommerce solution. Intuitive design tools from Wix make it simple for businesses to get started, and their suite of business capabilities coupled with payments powered by Moneris make it easy to scale.”

Businesses using Wix through Moneris Online will have access to Wix’s booking systems, e-commerce solutions and infrastructure. Moneris will provide transaction processing with built-in fraud prevention tools.

D2L enhances Brightspace Community Platform

Learning platform D2L is redesigning its Brightspace Community Platform, saying it will improve platform functionality and ease of use for members.

“The Brightspace Community is a key component of D2L’s mission to provide educators with technology, service and support,” said Al Patel, senior vice president (SVP), professional services and support at D2L. “We’re excited to provide an enhanced experience for our Brightspace Community members that aligns with our vision to provide resources, strengthen networking opportunities and promote a community of learning.”

The updates include:

More consistent access to community content

Personalized sites depending on the needs of each user, such as a teacher or an IT facilitator

Access to community forums, groups, documentation, Brightspace Learning Center and Product Idea Exchange from one platform. This also includes easier access to free guided training, courses and teaching tools.

Content alignment for users. Individuals can see more specific content aligned with their specific, segmented needs.

The option to join sub communities, which will feature a resource library in users’ own languages

D2L says that the Brightspace community will retain access to the platform as the updates are being made.

AlayaCare wins Québec 2023 ‘Excellence in Artificial Intelligence’ Award at C2 Montreal

End-to-end software platform AlayaCare has announced that it won the ‘AI Product of the Year’ award at C2 Montréal. The organization won “based on its pioneering vision to create a platform that leverages AI and advanced algorithms to replace outdated software and remove repetitive tasks common in today’s home-based care institutions and agencies.”

Its primary focus is creating innovative technology for the homecare industry. As the baby boomer generation moves into retirement, the company said, homecare is needed more than ever.

Meta Verified test launches in Canada

Meta is beginning to test its subscription-based bundle, Meta Verified, in Canada.

The bundle, specific to Instagram and Facebook, gives creators broader access to verification and account support. Those who subscribe to the verification package will receive the following:

A verification badge

Proactive account monitoring for protection from impersonation

Account support

Other exclusive features

Those already verified will not have any changes made to their accounts based on Meta’s prior requirements.

Users can purchase a Meta Verified bundle for C$15.99 through the web, or for C$19.99 on iOS and Android.

Quebec introduces a bill to fight against planned obsolescence

Known as the “Act to protect consumers against planned obsolescence and to promote durability, repairability and the maintenance of goods,” Bill 29 proposes “major advances for Quebecers, who are entitled to obtain durable, quality and repairable goods.”

Schneider Electric’s first ‘Sustainability School’ opens

Schneider Electric yesterday announced that the Schneider Electric Sustainability School is open for enrolment. According to the company, the free digital platform provides a range of interactive courses aimed at equipping companies and professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to improve their sustainability performance.

ManageEngine probes future of the digital enterprise at user conference

At its recent annual user conference in Toronto, ManageEngine, the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation, presented its vision of the future digital enterprise.

Synctera comes to Canada through partnership with National Bank

U.S.-based banking-as-a-service company (BaaS) Synctera is partnering with the National Bank of Canada (NBC) as part of its expansion into the great white north. The partnership will help Synctera bring its financial technology (FinTech) to Canadian markets.

New Nvidia server built to accelerate AI, HPC, Omniverse workloads

Santa Clara, Calif.-based graphics and AI chip maker Nvidia Corp. introduced a number of new offerings this week at one of the world’s largest IT trade shows, Computex 2023 in Taipei, Taiwan.

Air Canada technical issue stabilizing, flight delays still expected

Air Canada tweeted this morning that it is experiencing an IT issue causing widespread flight delays.

Canadian organizations expect quantum computing to be mainstream by 2030: KPMG

Nearly 60 per cent of Canadian organizations expect quantum computers to become mainstream by the end of the decade, new research from KPMG Canada found.

