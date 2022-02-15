< 1 min read

Global data protection and data management software company Commvault today announced general availability for Feature Release 11.26. which includes several security enhancements to its intelligent data services aimed at hardening infrastructure against cyberattacks, and improving recoverability.

Some of the new enhancements include:

Use of hardware-based security tokens like those offered through YubiKey and the U.S. Department of Defense , along with common access card support, with the goal of strengthening customers’ security posture.

Utilizing highly secure cloud authentication methods, including the AWS Key Management System (KMS) and Azure Key Vault.

Extended Commvault Disaster Recovery orchestration, which will now include object storage and big data file systems like Hadoop, to accommodate larger datasets.

Enabling the use of external classifiers like Azure Form Recognizer to simplify data governance

Accelerating cross-region disaster recovery in the AWS cloud through the use of Amazon EBS direct-write APIs

With these enhancements, Commvault says it aims to continue its commitment to mitigating cyber threats, including ransomware, in any infrastructure: on-premises, in the cloud, and even across multiple clouds.

“Today’s enhancements are focused on rock-solid cybersecurity principles and architected for the cloud, while continuing to protect on-premises data. Our commitment to constant innovation and industry-leading Intelligent Data Services means that our customers are always able to combat the latest threats, no matter where their data lives. And new integrations with public cloud providers offer cloud-native support for today’s most critical workloads,” said Ranga Rajagopalan, vice president of products at Commvault.

Complete documentation of all the features and capabilities included with this release can be found here.