SUBSCRIBE
12
0
Communications & TelecomGovernment & Public Sector

CRTC orders Rogers to explain its network failure

Tom Li

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has ordered Rogers Communications to provide a “comprehensive explanation” of the network outage that occurred on July 8.

As a part of the order, the CRTC has asked the telecommunications giant why and how the outage happened. The Commission noted that this is the first step in increasing resiliency for all Canadians.

In a discussion with executives from Canada’s biggest telecommunication providers, François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, directed the telcos to reach an agreement on emergency roaming, mutual assistance during outages, and communication to their customers within 60 days.

Although there is an informal mutual assistance arrangement already in place, Champagne wants to formalize that and “define it in very specific terms.”

In a public statement, Ian Scott, chairperson of the CRTC, supported the Minister’s actions.

“Once we are satisfied with Rogers’ response to our questions, we will determine what additional measures need to be taken,” wrote Scott in the letter.

Rogers president Tony Staffieri attributed the outage to “a network system failure following a maintenance update in our core network” that caused some of its routers to fail. As compensation, the company promised to issue credits to its customers equal to five days of service.

Rogers may be facing at least two class action lawsuits as a result of the network failure: one on behalf of all affected customers and another on behalf of retailers and entrepreneurs.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Tom Li
Tom Li
Telecommunication and consumer hardware are Tom's main beats at Channel Daily News. He loves to talk about Canada's network infrastructure, semiconductor products, and of course, anything hot and new in the consumer technology space. You'll also occasionally see his name appended to articles on cloud, security, and SaaS-related news. If you're ever up for a lengthy discussion about the nuances of each of the above sectors or have an upcoming product that people will love, feel free to drop him a line at tli@itwc.ca.
Previous articleChampagne orders telcos to produce clear resiliency plan in 60 days

Related Tech News

More from Tom Li

CDN in your inbox

CDN delivers a critical analysis of the competitive landscape detailing both the challenges and opportunities facing solution providers. CDN's email newsletter details the most important news and commentary from the channel.

SUBSCRIBE

Channel Daily News

Channel Daily News (CDN) — the voice of the IT solution provider community for more than thirty years — is the most widely read and trusted source of information for channel executives.

.

Latest news

Hashtag Trending July 14 – Netflix partners with Microsoft; TikTok more popular than YouTube; Tesla loses its AI director

Podcasts
Netflix partners with Microsoft, TikTok has become more popular...

TCS launches Pace Port Toronto research and innovation centre

Companies
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) yesterday announced the opening of...

Hashtag Trending July 13 – Nikon to shift to mirrorless; Twitter rolls out Unmentioning; beware of Amazon Prime Day scams

Podcasts
Nikon may stop producing single-lens reflex cameras, Twitter rolls...

Popular this week

Paul Cormier out, Matt Hicks in as Red Hat president and CEO

Companies Lynn Greiner -
Paul Cormier, who was named president and chief executive...

Fake Cisco network gear sold during supply chain shortage

Channel Strategy Jim Love -
With files from Lynn Greiner A Florida man has been...

Hashtag Trending July 12 – A look into deep space; Amazon cancer vaccine; Meta citation AI for Wikipedia

Podcasts Tom Li -
NASA releases the first coloured image taken by the...

ITWC network