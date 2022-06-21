SUBSCRIBE
13
0
Deloitte acquires AE Cloud Consultants, strengthening its NetSuite cloud solutions

Renaud Larue Langlois
Source: metamorworks | Getty Images

Deloitte Canada announced today that it is acquiring AE Cloud Consultants LTD (AECC), a Montreal-based cloud consulting firm. Through this transaction, Deloitte wishes to bolster its presence among mid-market clients in Quebec, and further strengthen its leadership and offerings within its Oracle NetSuite practice, the company said in a press release.

AECC specializes in Oracle NetSuite and Celigo (an Integration-Platform-as-a-Service – iPaaS – for IT/Business teams) implementation, integration, and custom pre-built solutions. It was founded in 2015.

Its team will be joining Deloitte’s consulting practice in Quebec. It will support clients across a variety of industries as they implement and operate NetSuite. Furthermore, former CEO and owner of AECC, Ayman El Khashab, is joining Deloitte as a new Director. As a certified NetSuite Implementation & Technical Consultant, El Khashab has designed and implemented over 50 NetSuite applications for multi-national, small-to-medium-sized businesses, including non-profit organizations.

“Having worked with AECC in the past, we know just how valuable this team will be for our clients, especially those in Quebec,” said Anthony Viel, chief executive officer of Deloitte Canada. “AECC’s team of highly specialized consultants, and leadership in the cloud space, will greatly impact our ability to provide and expand our existing NetSuite offerings. Likewise, the addition of AECC will further ensure our mid-market clients feel supported at every stage of their digital journeys.”

“We’re excited to be joining Deloitte Canada, as it opens a wealth of opportunities for both practices. Leveraging Deloitte’s global access will allow us to lengthen our reach, and coupled with our emerging technology focus, will provide real value to customers and open up new pathways to successful NetSuite Cloud Services”, added El Khashab.

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada
Half journalist, half IT Manager, full technology nerd. After a 25+ year career in IT, becoming a writer was a natural choice for Renaud. It literally runs in his family. His areas of interest are... anything, as long as it's technology-related. He can be reached at rlaruelanglois@itwc.ca
