SUBSCRIBE
12
0
Communications & Telecom

Ericsson and Telus partner to launch 5G standalone network across Canada

Ashee Pamma

Ericsson has partnered with Telus to launch and optimize its 5G standalone (5G SA) network from coast-to-coast.

To date, Telus delivered 5G SA only in select locations.

Rogers also began deploying its 5G SA, powered by Ericsson, in December 2020, and rolled out the service two years later, although just on the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, the only phones that were certified to work with Rogers’ standalone network. No new phone makers have been certified yet.

5G SA, which is built using a new 5G core and operates independently of an existing 4G infrastructure, is said to enable functionalities such as ultra-low latency, and faster speeds. 

It also allows for greater monetization options with network slicing; a provider and its customers can choose to allocate different parts of the network to tailored connectivity needs. For example, an operator can allocate a slice to online emergency services that require low latency and higher reliability.

Telus’ 5G SA network utilizes Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G Core solution, which allows new 5G Core network architecture to co-exist with deployed 4G Core networks.

Ericsson said that the technology will open the door to a wide array of applications for consumers, IoT, enterprises, and public safety, and also pave the way for innovations like connected cars, cloud gaming, and virtual and augmented reality.

“It’s a big moment for both Telus and Ericsson as we celebrate the enhancement of their standalone 5G network across Canada,” said Jeanette Irekvist, president, Ericsson Canada. “Working in true collaboration with our partners at Telus, we’re excited to fuel Canadian connectivity and innovation with this next generation of 5G technology.”

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Ashee Pamma
Ashee Pamma
Ashee is a writer for ITWC. She completed her degree in Communication and Media Studies at Carleton University in Ottawa. She hopes to become a columnist after further studies in Journalism. You can email her at [email protected]
Previous article
Samsung launches AI-powered Galaxy S24 series

Related Tech News

Featured Tech Jobs

 

More from Ashee Pamma

CDN in your inbox

CDN delivers a critical analysis of the competitive landscape detailing both the challenges and opportunities facing solution providers. CDN's email newsletter details the most important news and commentary from the channel.

SUBSCRIBE

Channel Daily News

Channel Daily News (CDN) — the voice of the IT solution provider community for more than thirty years — is the most widely read and trusted source of information for channel executives.

Latest news

SIM card swap led to takeover of SEC’s X account

Security
The hacker who took over the U.S. Security and...

Responding to challenges of new tech, children’s rights among federal privacy czar’s priorities

Privacy
Promoting Canadians’ fundamental right to privacy, addressing the privacy...

Drilling down into the impact AI is having on data centres, climate change

Artificial Intelligence
Lost in all of the hype around how artificial...

Popular this week

Most enterprises still at beginning of their AI journeys: Report

Artificial Intelligence Ashee Pamma -
Talk about the endless possibilities and impact of artificial...

Data Privacy Week: Get ready for tougher regulation

Privacy Howard Solomon -
In 2023, regulators around the world stiffened or vowed...

Hashtag Trending Jan.22-Zuckerberg commits to developing AGI; CIOs worried about Broadcom’s changes to VMware; Apple’s Vision Pro fails to sell out on launch day

Podcasts -
Mark Zuckerberg causes a storm with his commitment to...

ITWC network