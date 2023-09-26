SUBSCRIBE
17
0
Artificial IntelligencePrivacy

Experts urge changes to proposed Canadian privacy, AI laws before today’s hearing

Howard Solomon

In advance of the start of committee hearings on proposed Canadian privacy and artificial intelligence legislation today, 45 groups, experts, and academics released an open letter to Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne calling on major changes.

Champagne and department officials are scheduled to testify before the House of Commons Industry and Technology committee at 3:30 p.m. Eastern on Bill C-27, a combination piece of legislation that proposes:

• the Consumer Privacy Protection Act (CPPA). The CPPA would replace the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Data Act  (PIPEDA). Like PIPEDA, the CPPA would cover federally regulated businesses and businesses in provinces that don’t have their own private-sector privacy law;

• the Personal Information and Data Protection Tribunal Act, which would create a tribunal to hear recommendations from the federal privacy commissioner for punishing those who violate the CPPA;

• and the Artificial Intelligence and Data Act (AIDA) for overseeing AI.

All three proposed pieces of legislation — announced over a year ago — already face criticism. In a written submission to the committee, federal privacy commissioner Philippe Dufresne said the CPPA is “a step in the right direction,” but must go further to protect fundamental privacy rights.

On the other hand, in April, 75 AI experts urged Parliament to quickly pass AIDA despite its possible flaws.

Key recommendations in the letter from protesters released this week call on the Liberal government to:

— recognize privacy in the CPPA as a fundamental Canadian human right;

— remove AI regulation from the Industry department’s sole jurisdiction because its mandate to bolster the AI industry conflicts with the public interest in regulating the potential dangers of AI;

— address poorly defined language in AIDA that creates loopholes and a lack of enforceable rules;

— commit to far more active consultation with stakeholders beyond industry insiders to ensure AIDA and subsequent AI rules are well-balanced and protect rights;

— and expand AI regulation to apply to both the public and private sectors, including government security agencies.

Those signing the letter include the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, OpenMedia, the Public Interest Advocacy Centre, and University of Ottawa law professors Teresa Scassa and Michael Geist.

“Excluding private sector AI tech developed for government intelligence, defence and national security purposes from any form of regulation means a free pass for some of the most potentially harmful AI tools,” Tim McSorley, national coordinator at the International Civil Liberties Monitoring Group, said in a statement accompanying the letter. “If the government is serious about protecting the rights of people in Canada, AIDA isn’t up to task.”

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Howard Solomon
Howard Solomon
Currently a freelance writer, I'm the former editor of ITWorldCanada.com and Computing Canada. An IT journalist since 1997, I've written for several of ITWC's sister publications including ITBusiness.ca and Computer Dealer News. Before that I was a staff reporter at the Calgary Herald and the Brampton (Ont.) Daily Times. I can be reached at hsolomon [@] soloreporter.com
Previous article
Data on 3.4 million mothers, children stolen from Ontario registry

Related Tech News

Featured Tech Jobs

 

More from Howard Solomon

CDN in your inbox

CDN delivers a critical analysis of the competitive landscape detailing both the challenges and opportunities facing solution providers. CDN's email newsletter details the most important news and commentary from the channel.

SUBSCRIBE

Channel Daily News

Channel Daily News (CDN) — the voice of the IT solution provider community for more than thirty years — is the most widely read and trusted source of information for channel executives.

Latest news

Data on 3.4 million mothers, children stolen from Ontario registry

Medical
Data on 3.4 million Ontario mothers, newborns, and children...

Amazon invests $4 billion in Anthropic as AI race heats up

Artificial Intelligence
Amazon is the latest to join the raging tech...

Bell, Verizon, Vodafone conduct first 5G-powered holographic meeting

Communications & Telecom
Bell, Verizon and Vodafone have successfully conducted the first...

Popular this week

Hashtag Trending Sep. 26-Amazon to drop billions into Anthropic; ChatGPT to soon be able to see, hear and speak; Tesla’s robot Optimus can now...

Podcasts -
ChatGPT will soon be able to see, hear and...

D&H Canada’s new distribution centre officially opens for business

Channel Strategy Paul Barker -
The ongoing evolution of D&H Canada continued last week...

Canadians are dissatisfied with their hybrid work processes: HP report

Future of Work Ashee Pamma -
HP’s first global study that tracks people’s relationships with...

ITWC network