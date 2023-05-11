SUBSCRIBE
34
0
Artificial IntelligenceChannel StrategyData & AnalyticsEmerging TechSecurity

Fake websites impersonating link to ChatGPT pose high risk: Check Point Research

Paul Barker
Image credit: Getty Images

New findings from Check Point Research (CPR), the research arm of Check Point Software Technologies, have revealed there are multiple ways cybercriminals can deceive ChatGPT users by impersonating the website and tricking them into downloading harmful files or sharing sensitive information.

One of them is through the creation of ChatGPT-related domains, and according to a new CPR report, since the start of the year, one of out 25 was either malicious or potentially malicious. Authors of the report note that, from January until the end of April, there were upwards of 13,296 new domains related to either the chatbot or OpenAI, its developer.

“We have identified numerous campaigns that mimic the ChatGPT website with the intention of luring users into downloading malicious files or disclosing sensitive information,” they state. “The frequency of these attack attempts has been steadily increasing over the past few months.”

Robert Falzon, head of engineering for Check Point’s Canadian operation, said that currently ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence (AI) related topics are gaining significant public attention.

“As more people become aware of the technology and become accustomed to seeing materials online related to this (image generation tools, AI cooking assistants, and even automated code writing interfaces), their suspicion of them will be reduced.

“Hackers and malware producers are counting on the ‘buzz’ generated by these technologies and the rapid and burgeoning demand for AI services to decrease the public’s suspicion of potential risk. Anytime we see rapid increase in demand for something, we often see a reciprocal increase in fraud associated with that item (remember the fake vaccines).”

An impersonation site, said Falzon, can be used for a “variety of malicious purposes including stealing personal information, spreading malware, or conducting phishing attacks.”

Techniques such as domain spoofing or typo-squatting, he added “make their website URLs look similar to legitimate ones (i.e., ‘www.checkpoiint.com’ where there is an extra ‘i’ in the URL). They may also use logos, branding, and other visual elements to make the site appear authentic to fool the viewer.

“Often, users are prompted to enter highly sensitive information such as login credentials, credit card numbers, or personally identifying information. The attacker then collects this information, and it can be used for identity theft or other nefarious purposes.”

Asked how someone can tell if they are using a legitimate site or impersonation site, Falzon provided the following advice:

  • Check the URL: These sites can be difficult to identify at times. It is imperative to remain vigilant and always check that the URL of the site you have requested matches exactly, especially if you are being prompted to enter sensitive information or intend to do so.
  • Look for HTTPS: Legitimate websites will usually have a secure connection, indicated by a padlock icon in the address bar and a URL that starts with “https.” If the site does not have HTTPS or has an invalid SSL certificate, it may be a spoofed website.
  • Be cautious of pop-ups: If the website you are visiting has excessive pop-ups or prompts you to install software or plugins, it is more than likely a spoofed site attempting to trick you into downloading malware.
  • Check for branding mistakes: Compare the website’s branding, logos, and colours with those of the legitimate organization. Attackers may use similar but not identical branding elements, which can be a red flag. Sometimes you can see spelling mistakes, or other grammar mistakes that a professional marketing company rarely ever make.

“It is critical to combine common sense and individual caution with software to combat sophisticated schemes,” he said. “It’s also critical to keep your software and operating system up to date to minimize the risk of malware infections in general.”

Authors of the report, which includes examples of bad sites, warn that “once a victim clicks on malicious links, they are redirected to these websites and potentially exposed to further attacks.”

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Paul Barker
Paul Barker
Paul Barker is the founder of PBC Communications, an independent writing firm that specializes in freelance journalism. He has extensive experience as a reporter, feature writer and editor and has been covering technology-related issues for more than 30 years.
Previous article
Survey highlights pressure IT buyers are under as a result of DX
Next article
Analysts’ concerns about Broadcom’s buy of VMware not wavering

Related Tech News

Featured Tech Jobs

 

More from Paul Barker

CDN in your inbox

CDN delivers a critical analysis of the competitive landscape detailing both the challenges and opportunities facing solution providers. CDN's email newsletter details the most important news and commentary from the channel.

SUBSCRIBE

Channel Daily News

Channel Daily News (CDN) — the voice of the IT solution provider community for more than thirty years — is the most widely read and trusted source of information for channel executives.

Latest news

Cisco warns vEdge users of possible service disruption due to expired certificate

Infrastructure
The security certificate on Cisco vEdge 1000, vEdge 2000,...

Analysts’ concerns about Broadcom’s buy of VMware not wavering

Artificial Intelligence
Alarm bells appear to be ringing everywhere about the...

Proposed overhaul of Canada’s private sector privacy law ‘a step in the right direction’: Commissioner

Government & Public Sector
Canada’s privacy commissioner says the government’s proposals to modernize...

Popular this week

Hashtag Trending May 11- Google makes more AI announcements; IBM disses other AI offerings as “inaccurate”; Could we see the death of the standard...

Podcasts Jim Love -
Google goes full force with AI announcements, IBM comes...

Survey highlights pressure IT buyers are under as a result of DX

Artificial Intelligence Paul Barker -
Pure Storage, in partnership with Wakefield Research, yesterday released...

Salesforce launches Slack GPT, partners with Accenture on generative AI

Artificial Intelligence Lynn Greiner -
At its recent World Tour NYC event, Salesforce launched...

ITWC network