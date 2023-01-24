SUBSCRIBE
6
0
Communications & TelecomLegal

Federal court dismisses Competition Bureau’s appeal to block Rogers-Shaw merger

Ashee Pamma
Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer. Cinematic Shot of Dramatic Not Guilty Verdict. Close-up Shot.

The Competition Bureau failed to convince the Federal Court of Appeal that the Competition Tribunal’s decision in favor of the Rogers-Shaw merger was legally erroneous or would lead to lessened competition.

The decision followed a three hour-long case made by the Canadian competition watchdog, arguing that the Tribunal’s decision could have been different if the Rogers-Shaw merger was scrutinized independent of the preconditional sale of Freedom Mobile to Vidéotron, leveraged as a remedy for competition concerns.

Rogers and Shaw did not have to present their arguments before the verdict was rendered.

The federal court said that the Tribunal’s decision tells us that, in competition terms, this case is far from a close one and that even if it erred in narrow legal points, “we [Federal Court] are not persuaded that the result would have been different or could have been different.”

The court added that there is no need for this case to go back to the Competition Tribunal for another decision, as this “delay, potentially substantial, could cause a transaction that is in fact pro competitive, and in the public interest, to die.”

Furthermore, the Federal court dismissed TekSavvy’s appeal to the CRTC, presented by the Bureau as additional evidence. “The fact that just days ago, but months after the divestiture became known, someone has started a proceeding before another administrative body, has nothing to do with our task to decide whether Competition Tribunal committed reversible error in making the order it did.”

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Ashee Pamma
Ashee Pamma
Ashee is a writer for ITWC. She completed her degree in Communication and Media Studies at Carleton University in Ottawa. She hopes to become a columnist after further studies in Journalism. You can email her at [email protected]
Previous article
Rogers-Shaw deal goes to federal court; Competition Bureau says proposed sale of Freedom to Vidéotron is ‘parasitic’

Related Tech News

More from Ashee Pamma

CDN in your inbox

CDN delivers a critical analysis of the competitive landscape detailing both the challenges and opportunities facing solution providers. CDN's email newsletter details the most important news and commentary from the channel.

SUBSCRIBE

Channel Daily News

Channel Daily News (CDN) — the voice of the IT solution provider community for more than thirty years — is the most widely read and trusted source of information for channel executives.

Latest news

Popular this week

Quantum Days 2023: Creating an integrated and stronger quantum ecosystem

Companies Ashee Pamma -
At Quantum Days 2023, the main players behind the...

Federal funding announced to develop the quantum computer of tomorrow

Companies Renaud Larue Langlois -
Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a $40 million...

Microsoft to cease sales of Windows 10 licenses

Channel Strategy Lynn Greiner -
Microsoft is continuing its push for Windows 11 adoption...

ITWC network