SUBSCRIBE
73
0
Security

Five Southern Ontario hospitals impacted by cyber attack on shared services provider

Howard Solomon

The shared services model adopted by governments and non-profits has many advantages, including efficiency and economies of scale.

However, a cyber attack on a firm that provides shared IT services for five hospitals in Southern Ontario could be an example of what happens if a provider has trouble.

The five hospitals — Bluewater Health of Sarnia, Ont., Chatham Kent Health Alliance, Erie Shores HealthCare of Leamington, Ont., Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare and Windsor Regional Hospitalsaid in a joint statement Monday that a cyber attack on their IT provider, TransForm Shared Service Organization, is impacting IT services.

“Unfortunately, this incident is impacting our provision of care in various ways,” the hospitals said in the statement.

“We are investigating the cause and scope of incident, including whether any patient information was affected. Our investigation is ongoing and we will provide further updates as appropriate. We will not be providing further comment in response to this statement.”

People who don’t need emergency care have been asked not to go to the hospitals for the time being. Instead they should contact their family doctor or a local clinic. Patients scheduled to have treatment were being contacted to reschedule appointments or provide alternative arrangements.

In a statement, TransForm said it has determined the hospitals are experiencing a cyber attack. “Unfortunately, this incident is impacting their provision of care in various ways. For those patients who have care scheduled in the next few days, the hospitals will contact you directly, if possible, to reschedule or provide alternate arrangements. We are investigating the cause and scope of incident, including whether any patient information was affected. Our investigation is ongoing and we will provide further updates, as appropriate.”

Headquartered in Chatham, Ont. and founded in 2013, TransForm Shared Service Organization is a not-for-profit, shared services organization founded by the five hospitals in Erie St. Clair to manage their hospital IT and supply chain needs.

It also oversees the project management of the Ontario eHub, a provincial clinical data integration network implementing PointClickCare’s Post-Acute Care Network Management for participating healthcare institutions. So far over 36 hospitals and 118 long term care homes in the province are on eHub, with more to come by the end of the year.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Howard Solomon
Howard Solomon
Currently a freelance writer, I'm the former editor of ITWorldCanada.com and Computing Canada. An IT journalist since 1997, I've written for several of ITWC's sister publications including ITBusiness.ca and Computer Dealer News. Before that I was a staff reporter at the Calgary Herald and the Brampton (Ont.) Daily Times. I can be reached at hsolomon [@] soloreporter.com
Previous article
MapleSEC: How infosec pros can make their organizations safe for AI
Next article
Canadian CEO confidence in facing cyber attacks varies, according to KPMG surveys

Related Tech News

Featured Tech Jobs

 

More from Howard Solomon

CDN in your inbox

CDN delivers a critical analysis of the competitive landscape detailing both the challenges and opportunities facing solution providers. CDN's email newsletter details the most important news and commentary from the channel.

SUBSCRIBE

Channel Daily News

Channel Daily News (CDN) — the voice of the IT solution provider community for more than thirty years — is the most widely read and trusted source of information for channel executives.

Latest news

HP amps up Amplify with major expansion

Channel Strategy
HP Inc. on Wednesday launched a major new channel...

Channel Bytes October 27, 2023 – Cohesity adopts RHEL; Case IQ acquires WhistleBlower Security; Backblaze, HYCU partner on data protection; and more

Artificial Intelligence
Staying informed is a constant challenge. There's so much...

Downtown Toronto hospital investigating ‘data security incident’

Medical
A major downtown Toronto hospital is investigating what it...

Popular this week

Hashtag Trending Oct.27-Is Amazon underrepresenting work injuries?; Google to pay you to detect AI attacks on its systems; Uber debuts driverless rides

Podcasts James Roy -
Is Amazon under-representing workplace injuries? Google details how much...

QueerTech Qonference in Montreal and online on Nov. 1-2

Careers & Education Ashee Pamma -
Professionals in the tech industry who identify as part...

SecTOR 2023: A call to Canadian IT pros for political action

Government & Public Sector Howard Solomon -
IT pros should become more involved in technology policy...

ITWC network