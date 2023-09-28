SUBSCRIBE
38
0
CompaniesLeadershipPeople

Former Microsoft chief product officer to join Amazon

Lynn Greiner

Amazon chief executive officer (CEO) Andy Jassy today confirmed the rumours that have been circulating since Panos Panay’s abrupt departure from Microsoft: Panay will join Amazon at the end of October to head up its devices and services (D&S) business.

Panos Panay

Panay, the former executive vice president and chief product officer, left Microsoft just days before its big fall event last week, where the company announced two new Surface devices as well its major AI push in Windows.

He will be replacing Dave Limp, who is retiring from Amazon at the end of the year and will work with Panay for a couple of months to assist in the transition. CNBC reported Monday that Limp will become CEO of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ spaceflight company, Blue Origin, in December.

In his new role, Panay will oversee Amazon’s Echo devices and Alexa smart assistant, as well as its tablets and other smart devices.

“As a strong product builder and inventor who has deep experience in both hardware and integrated services, Panos will be a great addition to our D&S organization moving forward,” Jassy said in a note to employees. “I remain quite excited about the invention happening and businesses that we’re building in D&S, and look forward to working with Panos.”

Added Limp, “I’ve known Panos for years, and believe he will be a great addition to this organization moving forward. He is a passionate product leader and I can’t wait to see what all of you invent together.”

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Lynn Greiner
Lynn Greiner
Lynn Greiner has been interpreting tech for businesses for over 20 years and has worked in the industry as well as writing about it, giving her a unique perspective into the issues companies face. She has both IT credentials and a business degree
Previous article
Microsoft rains AI all over Windows in latest update

Related Tech News

Featured Tech Jobs

 

More from Lynn Greiner

CDN in your inbox

CDN delivers a critical analysis of the competitive landscape detailing both the challenges and opportunities facing solution providers. CDN's email newsletter details the most important news and commentary from the channel.

SUBSCRIBE

Channel Daily News

Channel Daily News (CDN) — the voice of the IT solution provider community for more than thirty years — is the most widely read and trusted source of information for channel executives.

Latest news

“Wake up, Canada!” Coveo’s Louis Têtu has a blunt message for Canadian businesses reluctant to embrace AI.

Artificial Intelligence
Louis Têtu, chairman and chief executive officer of Coveo,...

SCALE AI announces major AI healthcare initiative at ALL IN

Artificial Intelligence
The might of Montreal as an artificial intelligence epicentre...

Hashtag Trending Sep. 28-Amazon hit with sweeping antitrust lawsuit; OpenAI eyeing hardware?; Hackers fight over who’s responsible for attacking Sony

Podcasts
Amazon hit with sweeping antitrust lawsuit, Open AI reportedly...

Popular this week

Hashtag Trending Sep.27-Third party AI tools responsible for organizations’ AI-related failures?; iPhone 15 Pro overheating; Google kills Gmail’s Basic HTML view

Podcasts James Roy -
Third-party AI tools account for 55 per cent of...

Responsible AI headlines at ALL IN as Minister Champagne announces new AI code of conduct

Artificial Intelligence Ashee Pamma -
Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne this morning announced a new...

Microsoft rains AI all over Windows in latest update

Artificial Intelligence Ashee Pamma -
Microsoft has released one of the biggest updates to...

ITWC network