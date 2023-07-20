SUBSCRIBE
31
0
CompaniesSecurity

Google launches pilot program to boost cybersecurity

Breanna Schnurr

Today, CNBC reported that Google is launching a pilot program in which some employees will be assigned internet-free desktop PCs to reduce the risk of cyber attacks on the company.

With the exception of internal web-based tools and Google-owned sites like Gmail and Google Drive, internet access will be disabled. Those who need internet access for their work will receive exceptions. Additionally, some employees won’t have root (administrator) access on their PCs, meaning they will not be able to install software or change system configurations. 

The program aims to protect the company against attacks. Taek Pietraszek, Google’s principal software engineer for user account security, said on the company’s safety blog that “hundreds of cyber attacks are launched every day.” These attacks are becoming increasingly sophisticated, he said.

Twenty-five hundred employees were selected for this pilot, but after initial feedback, Google has given participants the option to opt out. Google employees are also welcome to volunteer to join.

“Ensuring the safety of our products and users is one of our top priorities,” a Google spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “We routinely explore ways to strengthen our internal systems against malicious attacks.”

This new security initiative comes on the heels of Google’s preparation for a company-wide rollout of several artificial intelligence tools, including its large language model, PaLM 2.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Breanna Schnurr
Breanna Schnurrhttps://breannaschnurr.wixsite.com/breanna-schnurr
Breanna Schnurr is a recent journalism graduate of Toronto Metropolitan University. She loves writing about all things data, travel, tech, lifestyle and subculture. You can reach out to Breanna via [email protected]
Previous article
Coffee Briefing Jul. 18 – Musk aims to get a grip on reality using AI; Scotiabank and Xero join forces to support Canada’s small businesses; Shutterstock offers enterprise indemnification for AI image creation; and more
Next article
Worm targeting unpatched Redis databases, say researchers

Related Tech News

Featured Tech Jobs

 

More from Breanna Schnurr

CDN in your inbox

CDN delivers a critical analysis of the competitive landscape detailing both the challenges and opportunities facing solution providers. CDN's email newsletter details the most important news and commentary from the channel.

SUBSCRIBE

Channel Daily News

Channel Daily News (CDN) — the voice of the IT solution provider community for more than thirty years — is the most widely read and trusted source of information for channel executives.

Latest news

Microsoft expands access to cloud logs after hacker forged tokens to get Exchange Online email

Cloud
Many Microsoft customers will soon have access to expanded...

Worm targeting unpatched Redis databases, say researchers

Security
IT administrators with the open-source Redis database in their...

Hashtag Trending Jul.20-Gartner predicts IT spending will continue to grow; Microsoft responds to pressure to release more log information; Meta says it’s AI is...

Podcasts
Gartner says IT spending will continue to grow in...

Popular this week

ITWC network