21
0
Communications & Telecom

Governments of Canada and Ontario invest $219 million in high speed internet access for Eastern Ontario

Ashee Pamma

Today, the governments of Canada and Ontario announced a combined investment of C$219 million to bring high-speed internet access to more than 66,000 households in over 300 Ontario communities, including more than 600 Indigenous households.

The investment is going to Rogers, who will be undertaking the project, slated to be completed in December 2025.

“Access to reliable high-speed internet is critical for residents in Ontario today to stay connected with friends and family, and for businesses to operate and grow,” said Ron McKenzie, chief technology and information officer, Rogers. “We are proud to invest with the Government of Canada and the Government of Ontario to bring high-speed fibre internet access to more than 66,000 households across southern Ontario, part of our coast-to-coast wireline network.”

The projects are part of the Canada-Ontario broadband partnership, announced in 2021 to connect more than 280,000 homes across the province by 2025 through a historic joint investment commitment of more than C$1.2 billion.

As of August 2023, Ontario has finalized agreements totalling more than C$2.3 billion for nearly 200 high‑speed internet and cellular projects that will bring access to more than 500,000 homes and businesses across the province.

“The Ontario government is moving at an unprecedented pace to ensure every community across the province has access to reliable high-speed internet by the end of 2025,” said Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure, Kinga Surma. “By working together with our federal partners and internet service providers, we are building a stronger, more connected province for everyone today and for generations to come.”

Residents of the 300+ Ontario communities can now track where provincially funded high-speed internet projects are planned, are currently under way or have been recently completed, via the recently launched interactive online map.

Ashee is a writer for ITWC. She completed her degree in Communication and Media Studies at Carleton University in Ottawa. She hopes to become a columnist after further studies in Journalism. You can email her at [email protected]
