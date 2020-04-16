2 min read

Apple unveils a new iPhone, Amazon France makes a mistake on one of its listings, and a 3D simulation stressing the importance of social distancing makes its rounds on Twitter.

Apple formally announced its new iPhone SE on Wednesday, which has the same basic design as the iPhone 8 and costs $400 US, or roughly $565 CAD. So yeah, as you can imagine, the phone’s price has been a big talking point this week, as it’s rare to put Apple and affordable in the same sentence when it comes to some of its flagship products. The new SE has pretty much everything the iPhone 11 lineup has. From its A13 Bionic Chip to its iPhone 11-grade camera and video features, The iPhone 11 made waves with its A13 Bionic chip, and the new SE is no different. Read more about the phone’s launch on ITWorldCanada.com

We don’t talk much gaming on this podcast, but we couldn’t help but give a shoutout to this trending topic on Twitter. According to a pair of Amazon France listings, Sony PlayStation 4 exclusives Days Gone and Persona 5: Royal could be hopping over the fence to PC town. The listings both show practically no information other than the title of the game and the platform. It’s common knowledge that Sony’s exclusives are not for consumption on PC or Windows, so it was a definite shock to the system when the listings were first spotted by ResetEra. Sony has since confirmed in various reporting that the listings are nonsense, so we expect some heads to roll at Amazon France anytime.

And lastly, a 3d simulation depicting the journey of a single sneeze is making it’s way around Twitter. The New York Times shared the video on its account, which also shows why the minimum 6-feet that countries around the world are asking people to maintain from each other might not be enough. Water droplets can travel farther than 6 feet,, the simulation shows, and smaller ones can stay suspended in the air or travel with air currents. The demo is pretty basic, but it’s effective.

