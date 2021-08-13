3 min read

U.S. Senators introduce a bill to stop Apple and Google’s control over in-app purchases, three Australian publishers are accusing Facebook of unfairly taking their content, and can Canada fill the chip shortage gap?



A bipartisan group of Senators have introduced legislation that aims to change how app marketplaces operate in the U.S. The proposed legislation seeks to “prevent app stores from disadvantaging developers.” Called the “Open App Markets Act,” the act seems to contain proposals that groups such as the Coalition for App Fairness have campaigned for in their fights against Apple and Google. According to an article from Engadget, the group is in full support of the proposed legislation. Of all the provisions included in the bill, one important inclusion appears to be aimed at Apple specifically and would force platform holders to allow consumers to sideload software and install third-party app stores.

Three Australian publishers that focus on lifestyle content say Facebook used their articles on its newly launched news service after refusing to negotiate a licensing deal. According to Reuters, the publishers have also said that the country’s tough new internet law has failed to protect them. This year, Australia passed a law that made Facebook and Google sign deals with some of the country’s largest new publications. This deal is designed to protect publishers, but smaller publications have claimed that it hasn’t stopped Google and Facebook from using their content for clicks and receiving advertising revenue without paying publishers. In February, the three publishers approached Facebook to negotiate a publishing deal but were turned away. The publishers are saying that they are looking to solve the issue with Facebook but if that fails they will likely request help from the Australian government.

And lastly, the semiconductor industry, which is facing supply issues, could create an opportunity for Canada’s tech industry. The Globe and Mail reports that experts are calling on Canada to “fill in the gaps” by building capacity around parts of the semiconductor industry. The chair of Canada’s Semiconductor Council says she thinks this is a unique opportunity for Canada to focus on different aspects of the semiconductor industry like skill and talent. According to the report some experts believe that increasing Canadian manufacturing capacity could be a solution to the chip shortage. However, this is easier said than done and Claude Jean, executive vice president and general manager of a Quebec based semiconductor chip company says that Canada needs to think carefully about where they can fill in to help out.

