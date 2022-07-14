SUBSCRIBE

Hashtag Trending July 14 – Netflix partners with Microsoft; TikTok more popular than YouTube; Tesla loses its AI director

Tom Li
Hosted by Tom Li
Netflix partners with Microsoft, TikTok has become more popular than YouTube, and Tesla’s director of AI departs the company.

That’s all the tech news that’s trending right now, welcome to Hashtag Trending. It’s Wednesday, July 14, and I’m your host, Tom Li.

Netflix has partnered with Microsoft to build its ad-supported tier plan. Microsoft is a good fit for a Netflix partner since it doesn’t operate its own streaming services. This new plan doesn’t come as a surprise. Amid struggles to retain and grow its subscriber base this year, the company first announced in April that it’s looking to make this addition. In addition to introducing an ad-supported tier, the company has also cracked down on password sharing. The company had previously warned investors that it expected to lose 2 million subscribers in Q2, 2022.

Source: CNBC

The popularity of TikTok is surging. According to new research, kids and teens have been spending more time on TikTok than YouTube since 2020. By the end of 2021, kids and teens between ages 4 and 18 spend an average of 91 minutes on TikTok per day, far more than the 56 minutes they spend on YouTube. The discrepancy was the largest in the UK., U.S., and Spain. TikTok’s immense popularity has driven major social platforms to add similar short vertical video formats, like YouTube Shorts.

Source: TechCrunch

Tesla’s director of AI and autopilot divisions has left the company after five years. Andrej Karpathy announced his departure on Twitter, calling it a “difficult decision to part ways.” Tesla CEO Elon Musk replied to the Tweet, saying that it has been an honour to work with him. Prior to his departure, Karpathy was on a lengthy four-month leave. His departure marks a high-profile move during a series of staff cuts at Tesla. Additionally, Tesla’s autopilot system is under investigation by the National Highway and Safety Administration.

Source: Business Insider

When it comes to looking for places to have lunch, TikTok has eclipsed Google Search and Maps. In a talk at the Fortune Brainstorm Tech conference, Google senior vice president said that almost 40 per cent of young people choose TikTok and Instagram when they’re looking for lunch. The idea makes sense, since people want to know what the food looks like before they go. Although TikTok is good for hungry patrons, this does not mean that it has become the overall hub of information for younger people.

Source: Business Insider

That’s all the tech news that’s trending right now. Hashtag Trending is a part of the ITWC Podcast network. Add us to your Alexa Flash briefings or your Google Home daily briefing. Make sure to sign up for our Daily IT Wire newsletter to get all the news that matters directly in your inbox every day. Also, catch the next episode of Hashtag Tendances, our weekly Hashtag Trending episode in French, which drops every Thursday morning. If you have a suggestion or a tip, drop us a line in the comments or via email. Thank you for listening, I’m Tom Li.

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada
