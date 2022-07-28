Hashtag Trending July 28 – Facebook increasing expectations for employees; Low smartphone sales in China; Senate advances U.S. semiconductor bill

Facebook to operate with “increased intensity”, smartphone sales in China slump, U.S. Senate advances multi-billion dollar bill subsidizing chip manufacturing.

A memo sent by Facebook’s HR lead indicates increased expectations for employees, driving home the message that those with a low performance could lose their jobs. According to an article from Business Insider, Meta plans to operate with “increased intensity.” Its HR chief sent out a note in early July setting some expectations for managers to build high-performing teams. Those who fall short of the new level intensity should be transitioned out of the company, said Lori Goler, the head of HR. Other Meta executives have made internal comments and written notes alluding to possible job cuts. Additionally, Facebook internally announced a hiring freeze in the spring. Cuts this year could affect 10 per cent of the company’s 78,000 workers, Insider reported.

Smartphone sales in China have dropped to volumes last seen in 2012. Research for Q2 2022 found that only around 60 million smartphones were sold in the quarter, less than half of China’s peak sales period in Q4 2016. The Register reported that the COVID-19 pandemic was cited as the main reason for the slump in sales. COVID-19 lockdowns in Chinese cities stopped consumers from going out and buying things. Chinese brands Oppo, Huawei, and Xiaomi all lost market share. However, analysts say that the second half of the year could be brighter for China’s smartphone sales with new upcoming foldable phones.

On Tuesday The Senate voted 64 to 32 to advance a $280 billion funding package to boost domestic semiconductor technologies. The bill will now move to the House. If it’s passed there, it will then head to President Biden, who has signalled his support for boosting U.S. chip manufacturing and plans to sign the bill. The bill provides about $52 billion in grants for the semiconductor industry in addition to a 25 per cent tax credit for companies that build chip plants, or fabs, within the country. The bill also authorizes $200 billion to enhance scientific research.

Google has introduced aerial views of major landmarks on Google Maps for Android and iOS. Some of these landmarks include Big Ben in London, the Empire State Building in New York City and Alcatraz in San Francisco. According to Engadget, the new feature melds AI with billions of images to create realistic 3D views. Google is advertising the feature as a preview tool for tourists. This is just one of the updates Google is making to its Maps service. The company is also upgrading Maps’ cycling navigation with car traffic and road info. Additionally, Google has added new location-sharing notifications that let users know when a friend arrives at a destination.

