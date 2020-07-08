2 min read

Microsoft and Zoom will not process data requests through China’s new security law, TikTok exits Hong Kong, and Uber going into grocery delivery.

It’s all the tech news that’s popular right now. Welcome to Hashtag Trending. It’s Wednesday, July 8, and I’m your host, Baneet Braich.

Microsoft and Zoom say they will not process data requests made through Hong Kong’s new security law. China had passed the law on June 30, making it easier to criminalize acts of independence such as protests. Zoom and Microsoft are a couple of the companies that are not blocked in mainland China while Facebook, Google and Twitter are. With Zoom and Microsoft not complying they could too face some consequences such as restrictions or a ban. Microsoft offers Office 365 and LinkedIn services in mainland China. A Microsoft spokesperson told BBC that they are reviewing the new law to understand its implications. Zoom says it’s also monitoring developments in Hong Kong and potential guidance from the US government.

Tik Tok will be exiting the Hong Kong market, a spokesman told Reuters this week. China’s new security law is also the reason the video app has decided to exit. Hong Kong region is a small, loss-making market for the company, a source told Reuters. The source also said Tik Tok is moving out because it is not clear if Hong Kong would now fall entirely under Beijing’s jurisdiction with the new law. TikTok has also previously said it would not comply with any requests made by the Chinese government to censor content or for access to TikTok’s user data.

You may soon get your groceries delivered by Uber. Both the Uber and Uber Eats apps will allow users to order groceries from local stores and receive them in one to two hours, according to Bloomberg. The new service will come to Toronto, Montreal, select cities in Latin American, and the US later this month. Delivery services have proven convenient during the pandemic as work from home policies remain in effect. Retailers like Walmart, Metro, Rexall, Costco, were shown on the demonstration of the new service. The company believes it can rule out competition with its already busy food delivery app and become a one-stop-shop for meals and groceries.

That’s all the tech news that’s trending right now. Hashtag Trending is a part of the ITWC Podcast network. Add us to your Alexa Flash Briefing or your Google Home daily briefing. I’m Baneet Braich, thanks for listening