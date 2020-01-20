2 min read

Trending on Google, a Montreal teen has been charged in relation to a series of cryptocurrency scams, in which he helped to steal over $50 million from the US and $300,000 from Canada. The SIM swapping attack–where attackers gain ahold of a phone number–involved dozens of victims. At just 19 years old, Samy Bensaci of Montreal has been charged with fraud and personate with intent. As an added note, the Toronto police warns everyone to call their cellphone providers immediately when they lose service.

Trending on Reddit, the European Union may ban facial recognition technology for up to 5 years. The reason? It needs time to figure out how to prevent it from being abused. According to Reuters, an 18-page proposal by EU’s executive recommended new guidelines for the use of AI–although exemptions may be made for security and research purposes. The proposal is set to undergo further reviews next month.

Lastly, trending on LinkedIn, Google’s parent company Alphabet as finally joined the one trillion dollar club. The company crossed the mark on Thursday, joining Apple and Microsoft in the trillion-dollar gang and becoming the third most-valued U.S. tech company. According to Reuters, Google’s share price spiked by 17 per cent in the past three months.

