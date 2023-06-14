HEXWAVE screening coming to Pearson International Airport

Toronto Pearson International Airport has announced its plans to deploy Liberty Defense’s HEXWAVE system to its security screening process.

According to Liberty Defence’s website, HEXWAVE screens for “concealed metallic and non-metallic weapons and other threats using millimeter wave, advanced 3D imaging, and artificial intelligence (AI) for enhanced security. The system can process people seamlessly in all types of venues, both indoor and outdoor.”

HEXWAVE uses millimeter wave, advanced 3D imaging and AI to detect threats and prohibited items. As well as metallic items, the system can detect liquids, powders, plastic explosives, 3D printed ghost guns and other threats.

Plans call for the screeners to be rolled out in Pearson in the second half of the year, in “non-traditional” areas of the airport, according to Dwayne MacIntosh, director of corporate safety and security at the GTAA.

“We are excited to be the first airport in the world to acquire the HEXWAVE system to evaluate how best to use it in our broader airport security program,” MacIntosh said.

Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. is a company focused on contactless threat detection for the public. Their website’s “About” section reads, “Liberty Defense’s experienced management team is positioned to bring contactless security to public and private spaces to solve challenging problems of screening people for firearms, explosives and IEDs.”