Honeywell targets building owners with new sustainability offering

Paul Barker

Honeywell today launched Carbon & Energy Management, a software offering that enables building owners who have “voluntarily pledged to meet sustainability targets,” to track and optimize energy performance against carbon reduction goals.

“The buildings industry has long worked to improve energy efficiency and reduce carbon impact, but it is imperative to make meaningful change in the near term – and that means building owners need better data about their operations,” said Manish Sharma, vice president and general manager of the company’s new Sustainable Buildings portfolio.

“Given the increased awareness of and investment in sustainability, it’s critical for a company to know – and to clearly communicate to stakeholders – how its facilities are optimizing energy baselines to reduce their carbon impact.”

According to a press release, energy-management-as-a-service allows organizations to fully account for carbon emissions down to a device level.

“Companies face increasing pressure today – from stakeholders as well as regulatory agencies – to curb energy consumption, reduce carbon emissions, and create more sustainable, healthier facilities,” it stated.

“There’s an urgent reason for this: commercial buildings currently account for almost a third of global energy consumption and 37 per cent of global energy CO2 emissions.

“While 28 per cent of those emissions are related to building operations – the energy used to heat, cool and power the building operations – many building owners likely don’t have device or asset level insight into energy consumption or carbon impact.”

Carbon & Energy Management contains AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms that identify and implement “energy conservation measures to help drive efficiency, resiliency and accountability throughout a real estate portfolio.

“It continuously investigates, analyzes and optimizes building performance down to an asset-specific level measuring critical sustainability KPIs including carbon emissions.”

Honeywell says the offering collects 24/7 energy use data, logged at 15-minute intervals, and submeters “all energy-consuming assets to collect granular consumption information.”

The data collected “provides a roadmap” for meeting carbon neutral goals and in addition, “allows building owners to avoid capital outlays for technology upgrades to meet sustainability reporting demands.”

In recent years, Honeywell added, “thousands of companies have voluntarily pledged to meet sustainability targets, but many of them likely lack the knowledge and the tools to properly measure progress and how to optimize their carbon and energy footprints.”

Pricing and availability information is expected to be released at a later date.

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Paul Barker
