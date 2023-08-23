SUBSCRIBE
18
0
Artificial IntelligenceEmerging TechSoftware

IBM launches GenAI offering it says accelerates mainframe app modernization

Lynn Greiner
Getty Images

There was a time when mainframe computers ran the world, and they ran it with software written in COBOL. Even today, there are more than 230 billion lines of COBOL code still in use, according to IBM, yet the number of programmers available to maintain the software has drastically shrunk.

To assist them, IBM has announced a new generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) product it said is designed to assist developers seeking to modernize legacy COBOL software running on its Z-series mainframes.

The watsonx Code Assistant for Z is a cloud service that will help developers translate existing COBOL code to Java on IBM Z. It uses AI, IBM says, to support application modernization and IT automation.

“The resulting Java code from watsonx Code Assistant for Z will be object-oriented,” the company said in a release. “IBM is designing (it) to be optimized to interoperate with the rest of the COBOL application, with CICS, IMS, DB2, and other z/OS runtimes. Java on Z is designed to be performance-optimized versus a compared x86 platform.”

This is the second in a series of watsonx code assistants; the first was IBM watsonx Code Assistant for Red Hat Ansible Lightspeed, scheduled for release later this year.

The code assistants integrate with Microsoft Visual Studio Code (VS Code), allowing developers to leverage them within a familiar tool. Code Assistant for Z was originally trained on CodeNet and is actively being tuned on Enterprise Z COBOL. IBM says that customers can customize the underlying models, granting them visibility into the origins of generated code as well as letting them ensure that the output adheres to the organization’s best practices.

Watsonx Code Assistant for Z will preview during IBM TechXchange in September and will be generally available in Q4 2023.

IBM is hosting a webinar featuring watsonx Code Assistant for Z on Sept. 21 at 11 am ET. Registration required.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Lynn Greiner
Lynn Greiner
Lynn Greiner has been interpreting tech for businesses for over 20 years and has worked in the industry as well as writing about it, giving her a unique perspective into the issues companies face. She has both IT credentials and a business degree
Previous article
Channel Bytes August 18, 2023 – SUSE to go private; Intel abandons Tower acquisition; Microsoft develops sustainability tech; and more
Next article
VMware, NVIDIA team up, launch major GenAI initiative at VMware Explore

Related Tech News

Featured Tech Jobs

 

More from Lynn Greiner

CDN in your inbox

CDN delivers a critical analysis of the competitive landscape detailing both the challenges and opportunities facing solution providers. CDN's email newsletter details the most important news and commentary from the channel.

SUBSCRIBE

Channel Daily News

Channel Daily News (CDN) — the voice of the IT solution provider community for more than thirty years — is the most widely read and trusted source of information for channel executives.

Latest news

Google to add more granular security controls to Workspace

Privacy
Google will soon improve its automated AI-based data protection...

VMware, NVIDIA team up, launch major GenAI initiative at VMware Explore

Artificial Intelligence
The generative AI (GenAI) offensive continued yesterday with VMware...

Xplore delivers internet connectivity to more than 27,000 homes in rural Quebec

Communications & Telecom
New Brunswick-based rural-focused internet service provider Xplore announced today...

Popular this week

Bell, Rogers, Telus spar over provision of wireless coverage in the TTC subway

Communications & Telecom Ashee Pamma -
Bell and Telus are accusing Rogers of stonewalling and...

Hashtag Trending Aug.23-Canadians optimistic about AI and ignoring risks; Meta pushes convergence of AI and its Metaverse dreams; Twitter sees a significant drop in...

Podcasts Jim Love -
Canadians are optimistic about AI and likely to ignore...

Adobe co-founder Warnock passes at 82

People Lynn Greiner -
The co-founder of graphics and publishing software giant Adobe,...

ITWC network