In Conversation With Red Hat Canada’s Fred Patterson

Welcome to a Q&A Discussion with IT Channel Executives. Our guest is Fred Patterson, the ecosystem director for Red Hat Canada.

Prior to joining the company, he was the channel sales manager for cybersecurity vendor Radware, and before that held channel and sales positions with several organizations including Cisco Systems Canada, Symantec, MapleSoft and Micrografx.

He is also a member of the Canadian Channel Chiefs Council (C4). Topics discussed during the interview ranged from him sharing some thoughts about the late Fawn Annan, who was instrumental in getting the organization up and running, to how he has seen the overall channel ecosystem evolve.

Vendors that think they can go it alone will be left behind, says Patterson, adding that the ecosystem is the way forward.

Listen to the full interview.