SUBSCRIBE
21
0
Channel StrategyCloudEmerging TechPodcasts

In Conversation With Red Hat Canada’s Fred Patterson

Paul Barker
Image credit: Getty Images

Welcome to a Q&A Discussion with IT Channel Executives. Our guest is Fred Patterson, the ecosystem director for Red Hat Canada.

Prior to joining the company, he was the channel sales manager for cybersecurity vendor Radware, and before that held channel and sales positions with several organizations including Cisco Systems Canada, Symantec, MapleSoft and Micrografx.

He is also a member of the Canadian Channel Chiefs Council (C4). Topics discussed during the interview ranged from him sharing some thoughts about the late Fawn Annan, who was instrumental in getting the organization up and running, to how he has seen the overall channel ecosystem evolve.

Vendors that think they can go it alone will be left behind, says Patterson, adding that the ecosystem is the way forward.

Listen to the full interview.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Paul Barker
Paul Barker
Paul Barker is the founder of PBC Communications, an independent writing firm that specializes in freelance journalism. He has extensive experience as a reporter, feature writer and editor and has been covering technology-related issues for more than 30 years.
Previous article
Study reveals Canadians aren’t aware of potential AI downsides
Next article
Channel Bytes August 18, 2023 – SUSE to go private; Intel abandons Tower acquisition; Microsoft develops sustainability tech; and more

Related Tech News

Featured Tech Jobs

 

More from Paul Barker

CDN in your inbox

CDN delivers a critical analysis of the competitive landscape detailing both the challenges and opportunities facing solution providers. CDN's email newsletter details the most important news and commentary from the channel.

SUBSCRIBE

Channel Daily News

Channel Daily News (CDN) — the voice of the IT solution provider community for more than thirty years — is the most widely read and trusted source of information for channel executives.

Latest news

Popular this week

Phishing campaign tries to evade defences with QR codes

Security Howard Solomon -
Threat actors are still using QR codes in phishing...

Legacy application modernization crucial for digital success, reports Info-Tech Research Group

Artificial Intelligence Breanna Schnurr -
Info-Tech Research Group, a global IT research and advisory...

Study reveals Canadians aren’t aware of potential AI downsides

Artificial Intelligence Breanna Schnurr -
A study by the Canadian Institute for Advanced Research...

ITWC network