Lenovo introduces new solutions for edge AI workloads

Lenovo has announced Lenovo TruScale for Edge and AI services, and a new server, the ThinkEdge SE455 V3, to support intensive remote AI workloads.

Lenovo TruScale for Edge and AI kicks TruScale’s infrastructure as a service (IaaS) solutions up a notch to enable customers to deploy powerful edge computing and gain AI-powered insights directly at the source of data creation.

TruScale for Edge and AI, the company says, offers higher cost efficiencies with a predictable monthly payment model and Lenovo metering technology to ensure they only pay for what they use. It also offers immediate access to edge AI, as well as a one-stop connection to Lenovo’s 150+ turnkey AI solutions, via a scalable model.

Lenovo says its edge AI solutions are being used in many key industries like manufacturing to detect workplace hazards such as accidents, defective machinery and fires. Additionally, edge AI computing processes thousands of data points to, for example, monitor and engage with public crowds in large hospitality settings, enabling better guest services, security, and business intelligence in real time, the company noted.

“Lenovo is committed to being the most trusted partner and empowering our customers’ intelligent transformation by simplifying AI deployment,” said Kirk Skaugen, president of Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group. “With today’s news, Lenovo continues to push the boundaries of what is possible at the edge, making it easier than ever before to deploy critical edge computing that efficiently delivers transformative AI-powered insights for any business, anywhere.”

The new Lenovo ThinkEdge SE455 V3 server is designed to support AI workloads everywhere, as more enterprise data is being processed outside of the data center. The server harnesses AMD’s EPYC 8004 series processors that help power AI applications, lower cost of ownership, and reduce power consumption, the company said.



Lenovo also said it will continue to expand collaborations with other partners like Intel, NVIDIA and Qualcomm to support mass edge AI deployment.