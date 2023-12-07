SUBSCRIBE
21
0
People

Memorial today for Softimage founder and partner to be broadcast online; two charged in their murder

Lynn Greiner
Getty Images. Credit: Stefan Malloch

Police in Dominica have charged two American men, Jonathan Scott Lehrer and Robert Snyder Jr., with the murders of Softimage founder Daniel Langlois and his partner, Dominique Marchand, whose bodies were found in a burned-out car on Friday.

Lehrer and Snyder are alleged to have murdered Langlois and Marchand at Lehrer’s chocolate plantation, Bois Cotlette Estate, sometime between Nov. 29 and Dec. 2. They were remanded into custody pending a preliminary inquiry on Mar. 15, 2024, when the court will determine whether there is sufficient evidence to proceed to trial.

Langlois and Marchand had been reported missing last week, and the remains of two individuals were discovered on Friday in a vehicle which matched the description of their car. The bodies were burned beyond recognition, so police had to rely on circumstantial evidence for identification.

Langlois and Lehrer had been involved in a long-standing legal dispute over the use of Morne Rouge Public Road, which passed through Lehrer’s property on the way to the eco-resort and hotel owned by Langlois and Marchand. Lehrer had obstructed the road to prevent access, prompting Langlois to take legal action. The courts ruled in his favour, and Lehrer was ordered to unblock the road. In 2019, Dominica’s High Court affirmed the ruling that it was a public road.

A memorial ceremony will be held today (Dec. 7) on the island of Dominica for Langlois and Marchand, at 4 pm ET; it will be broadcast live on YouTube and Facebook. More than 15 local organizations will take part.

A release said, “Divers, fishermen, ecologists: all forces of the Dominican society are showing up for the deceased. They will come together at the Soufriere Bay, both offshore and on the jetty. At sunset, Dominicans will paddle out and form a circle ‘a symbol of the community and of the resilience of this exceptional couple,’ explains Simon Walsh, of the REZDM Foundation (Resilient Dominica Project).

“A minute of silence will be observed at 4:34 pm as flowers will be thrown in the middle of the circle at sea and traditional chants will arise, sung a cappella by the Sisserou Singers gathered on the jetty in a candlelight vigil.”

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Lynn Greiner
Lynn Greiner
Lynn Greiner has been interpreting tech for businesses for over 20 years and has worked in the industry as well as writing about it, giving her a unique perspective into the issues companies face. She has both IT credentials and a business degree
Previous article
Daniel Langlois, founder of Softimage, found dead in Dominica.

Related Tech News

Featured Tech Jobs

 

More from Lynn Greiner

CDN in your inbox

CDN delivers a critical analysis of the competitive landscape detailing both the challenges and opportunities facing solution providers. CDN's email newsletter details the most important news and commentary from the channel.

SUBSCRIBE

Channel Daily News

Channel Daily News (CDN) — the voice of the IT solution provider community for more than thirty years — is the most widely read and trusted source of information for channel executives.

Latest news

Nova Scotia privacy commissioner investigating provincial MOVEit hack

Privacy
Why were thousands of organizations seemingly defenceless against the...

Small Canadian energy producer reports cybersecurity incident

Security
A Calgary oil and gas producer says it has...

Hashtag Trending Dec.7- Google’s Gemini to outperform OpenAI? AMD takes on Nvidia with new GPU accelerators; Are we closer to understanding Altman’s ouster?

Podcasts
Google announces that its new Gemini AI will outperform...

Popular this week

ITWC network