Microsoft has issued a series of out-of-band (OOB) patches to correct problems, which included Windows domain controller boot loops and Hyper-V failure, caused by the January 11 Patch Tuesday updates. The original updates had been pulled later in the week after widespread issues were reported, and many customers who had installed them were forced to roll them back, in the process also removing the security updates included in the cumulative update.

Some admins have complained on Reddit that it was unclear whether they must reinstall the bad updates before applying the OOB patches (short answer: no, they don’t), however Microsoft says in an article about update types that OOB patches are always cumulative, so supersede prior updates, except in the case of down-level platforms like Windows Server 2012 R2. For those, Microsoft’s Cliff Fisher explains in a Twitter thread, the system must be otherwise up to date (in this case, with December’s patches) before installing the January OOB patch.

The updates listed below are now available, with all but two created as optional updates in Windows Update. KB5010794 for Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2, and KB5010797 for Windows Server 2012 are available only through the Microsoft Update Catalog.

Check the release notes in each knowledgebase (KB) article for more information on what the update addresses.