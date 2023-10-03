SUBSCRIBE
13
0
CompaniesLegal

Microsoft’s Satya Nadella denounces Google’s default search deal with Apple in U.S. antitrust case

Ashee Pamma

In a three and a half hour testimony yesterday, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella assailed Google’s alleged monopolistic practices, which he said hurt Bing unfairly.

Nadella argued that Microsoft’s search engine, Bing, has been unable to compete fairly in the search engine market, mainly because of the deal Google has struck with Apple to make Google the default search engine in their devices and browsers.

“You get up in the morning, you brush your teeth, you search on Google. With that level of habit forming, the only way to change is by changing defaults.” Nadella said, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Google’s default search agreements with partners like Apple, Samsung, AT&T, and Verizon is a key issue that the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is eyeing in this landmark antitrust lawsuit, which started earlier this month.

The deal with Apple is the most eyebrow-raising, noted Shane Greenstein, economist at Harvard Business School, in a blog.

“Google pays Apple in proportion to the number of searches Google gets from those searches. The amount of money exchanging hands over time is huge,” said Greenstein.

He added, “Apple and Alphabet compete in the smartphone market and yet, here they are, exchanging money to change the design on a competitor’s product.” 

According to the Wall Street Journal, equity firm Sanford Bernstein estimated Google is paying Apple US$18 billion to US$19 billion this year to make Google the default on iPhones and other Apple products.

Nadella revealed that Microsoft was willing to pay “north of 10 plus billion a year” to convince companies to make Bing the default over Google, but they would not give in.

He complained that Microsoft is trapped in a vicious cycle due to Google’s massive market share, which allows it to improve search results and revenue, bolstering its monopoly.

In response, Google maintained that Microsoft’s inability to compete is because of its inferior product. The company’s lawyers also argued that AI platforms like ChatGPT have increased competition in the search engine market.

Microsoft also gave a major AI makeover to its search service, Bing, but Nadella downplayed its success.

“Even the app store downloads are interesting but not … something you write home about,” Nadella lamented.

He highlighted the fact that Microsoft’s Bing Search accounts for a single-digit market share in mobile search, and only slightly more in desktop search, adding that one of his dreams has been to see Bing account for at least 20 per cent of the market in both segments.

This ongoing trial is biggest that the DOJ has brought to court in nearly two decades. Its last one, stretching back to the 1990s, accused Microsoft of having an illegal monopoly in the PC market, and saw the DOJ prevail.

Ironically, while Microsoft was mired in that trial, Google outdistanced Microsoft to become number one in the search engine market and, practically, became synonymous with looking up things on the internet.

Nadella acknowledged that Google would not be in its dominant position if it weren’t for Microsoft’s own antitrust battle with the DOJ.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Ashee Pamma
Ashee Pamma
Ashee is a writer for ITWC. She completed her degree in Communication and Media Studies at Carleton University in Ottawa. She hopes to become a columnist after further studies in Journalism. You can email her at [email protected]
Previous article
Forrester reports cloud trends for 2023

Related Tech News

Featured Tech Jobs

 

More from Ashee Pamma

CDN in your inbox

CDN delivers a critical analysis of the competitive landscape detailing both the challenges and opportunities facing solution providers. CDN's email newsletter details the most important news and commentary from the channel.

SUBSCRIBE

Channel Daily News

Channel Daily News (CDN) — the voice of the IT solution provider community for more than thirty years — is the most widely read and trusted source of information for channel executives.

Latest news

Forrester reports cloud trends for 2023

Artificial Intelligence
A recent Forrester Research report has revealed the top...

“ChatGPT is our Netscape”, Deloitte CEO warns on the disillusionment to follow after AI’s hype cycle peaks

Artificial Intelligence
History has shown that after a breakthrough technology hits...

TD Bank unveils free accessibility tool for online inclusivity

Diversity & Inclusion
Last week in Toronto, TD Bank Group announced the...

Popular this week

Canadian businesses struggle to keep pace in tech race, KPMG survey reveals

Artificial Intelligence Breanna Schnurr -
Canadian companies are falling behind their global counterparts in...

Streamers with C$10 million or more in Canadian revenue subject to Bill C-11 under CRTC’s new rules

Government & Public Sector Ashee Pamma -
Last Friday, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC)...

Hashtag Trending Oct.3- A lie detector for AI models; Meta using your conversations to train its AI; Problems with the new iPhone 15 continue...

Podcasts -
A surprisingly effective lie detector for AI models.  Meta...

ITWC network