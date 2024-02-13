SUBSCRIBE
101
0
CompaniesSecurity

Montreal duo launch free cybersecurity training platform

Paul Barker
Shown is a shot of the Cyber101 module page. The web site went live today.

Two childhood friends, both of whom are entrepreneurs based in Montreal, today launched Cyber101, a platform that offers organizations a chance to educate their employees about cybersecurity best practices free of charge, in both English and French. It is the brainchild of Benjamin Beauregard, the chief executive officer (CEO) of video production agency divisionX  and Guillaume Belanger, president of Exosource, an IT services company.

With Cyber101, according to a release, “business and individuals can immediately improve their cybersecurity posture in less than an hour.

By taking the course, the two said, organizations stand to:

  • Reduce the risks of fraud, data breaches, and disruptions
  • Meet the requirements of insurers and privacy laws
  • Improve employees’ technological skills
  • Demonstrate a serious commitment to cybersecurity to clients and staff.

The release went on to say that Statistics Canada estimated that the proportion of Canadians victimized by cybersecurity incidents increased from 58 per cent in 2020 to 70 per cent in 2022. The most commonly reported incidents were receiving unsolicited emails and fraudulent content.

“When teaching at the McGill Executive Institute, cybersecurity consistently emerges as a critical issue,” said Beauregard. “Guillaume and I created this platform because we believe that education is the key to effectively countering cyber threats.”

Belanger said the Cyber101 platform provides “essential tools to help you stay on top of threats in an increasingly hostile environment.”

Those tools are contained in nine mini-modules taking, the site said, “five minutes or less” and once completed, anyone who successfully answers a series of questions based on each module will then receive what the company calls “a personalized completion certificate.”

The Cyber101 website notes that “millions of businesses and individuals fall victim to cybercrime every year and the consequences can be catastrophic (identity theft, confidential data breaches, extortion ….)

“Cybersecurity awareness has become an absolute necessity for individuals and businesses. Yet, quality content remains out of reach for most. We have decided to produce quality training and to offer it for free.”

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Paul Barker
Paul Barker
Paul Barker is the founder of PBC Communications, an independent writing firm that specializes in freelance journalism. He has extensive experience as a reporter, feature writer and editor and has been covering technology-related issues for more than 30 years.
Previous article
Tech sector navigating layoffs while riding GenAI wave, says GlobalData
Next article
Serious IT incidents in Canadian financial sector almost tripled in 2023

Related Tech News

Featured Tech Jobs

 

More from Paul Barker

CDN in your inbox

CDN delivers a critical analysis of the competitive landscape detailing both the challenges and opportunities facing solution providers. CDN's email newsletter details the most important news and commentary from the channel.

SUBSCRIBE

Channel Daily News

Channel Daily News (CDN) — the voice of the IT solution provider community for more than thirty years — is the most widely read and trusted source of information for channel executives.

Latest news

AI in network orchestration spend to reach US$20B by 2028: Juniper

Artificial Intelligence
A new report from Juniper Research indicates that global...

Ransomware gang claims it hit Canadian oil pipeline operator

Security
The AlphV ransomware gang claims it has hit Canadian...

Warning: Phishing campaign aimed at senior executives

Security
Accounts of hundreds of Microsoft Office and Azure user...

Popular this week

Serious IT incidents in Canadian financial sector almost tripled in 2023

Communications & Telecom Howard Solomon -
Canadian federal financial institutions suffered almost three times as...

Government departments ignored management practices, failed to oversee ArriveCan app: Auditor General

Government & Public Sector Howard Solomon -
Three federal government agencies failed to follow good management...

Tech sector navigating layoffs while riding GenAI wave, says GlobalData

Artificial Intelligence Paul Barker -
The technology industry, says GlobaData, has already witnessed substantial...

ITWC network