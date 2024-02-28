SUBSCRIBE
20
0
Artificial IntelligenceCloudCompaniesInfrastructure

MWC 2024: Intel adds AI processors, launches the new vPro platform

Lynn Greiner
Intel demonstrates the manageability and security features of its vPro platform at its AI PC reception at MWC. Credit: Intel Corporation

Intel yesterday launched its commercial line of Intel Core Ultra processors featuring NPUs (neural processing units) to accelerate artificial intelligence (AI) at MWC Barcelona 2024. The processors, whose consumer versions were announced in December, include the new Intel vPro platform that the company said, offers productivity gains as well as enhanced security and new manageability features.

This year, Intel said in a release, partners including Acer, ASUS, Dell Technologies, Dynabook, Fujitsu, HP, Lenovo, LG, Microsoft Surface, NEC, Panasonic, Samsung and VAIO will deliver more than 100 notebook, 2-in-1, entry, and workstation designs using the technology.

Compared to a three-year-old PC, users can expect up to 47 per cent better productivity with office applications, noted Jen Larsen, general manager, commercial segments at Intel, during a briefing, up to 36 per cent processor power reduction vs the previous generation for video conferencing, and up to 2.2 times AI performance, gen over gen, for video editing.

Intel has been working with the application software ecosystem to optimize performance even more, added Carla Rodriguez, vice president and general manager, client software ecosystem.

“On the productivity side, we’ll work with players like Teams, Zoom, etc. so that there’s a better collaboration experience – many things that we take for granted today [like background blur and noise cancellation],” she said. “But the reality is, that’s only possible through the unlocking of that hardware benefit with software applications.”

On the security front, Intel has designed its threat detection technology to take advantage of the NPU to improve performance while freeing the CPU for other tasks and reducing power consumption. A new Intel Silicon Security Engine, for example, authenticates system firmware. Larsen said that Intel has enabled some ISVs (independent software vendors) to make use of the NPU, but not in isolation.

“We have this xPU strategy; we have a CPU, a GPU and an NPU, and they’re able to leverage all of them, depending on what the workload looks like.”

Manageability is a key feature of vPro and, the company said in a release, it has added more to the platform to help IT departments manage their fleets. These include:

Intel Device Discovery – a new way for cloud-based tools to receive the information they need to take appropriate actions on a given PC.

Intel Device Health with VMware and Eclypsium – helps IT organizations gain visibility into fleet patching requirements and deliver end-to-end device management.

Intel noted that it also “continues to invest in hardware-based remote management, both for on-premises solutions leveraging endpoint management technology and cloud-native (offerings) like VMware Workspace ONE.”

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Lynn Greiner
Lynn Greiner
Lynn Greiner has been interpreting tech for businesses for over 20 years and has worked in the industry as well as writing about it, giving her a unique perspective into the issues companies face. She has both IT credentials and a business degree
Previous article
MWC 2024: Ontario startup collaborates with Intel to advance Open RAN solutions
Next article
MWC 2024: 5G momentum on a roll with 1.6 billion connections worldwide

Related Tech News

Featured Tech Jobs

 

More from Lynn Greiner

CDN in your inbox

CDN delivers a critical analysis of the competitive landscape detailing both the challenges and opportunities facing solution providers. CDN's email newsletter details the most important news and commentary from the channel.

SUBSCRIBE

Channel Daily News

Channel Daily News (CDN) — the voice of the IT solution provider community for more than thirty years — is the most widely read and trusted source of information for channel executives.

Latest news

Hashtag Trending Feb.29- Google’s troubles with AI; New U.S. executive order to regulate data broker industry; Lockbit announces return

Podcasts
Sponsor: Hashtag Trending is sponsored by Dalikoo.com (Spell). The founder...

MWC 2024: 5G momentum on a roll with 1.6 billion connections worldwide

Artificial Intelligence
New figures from GSMA Intelligence (GSMAi) released today at MWC Barcelona...

MWC 2024: Ontario startup collaborates with Intel to advance Open RAN solutions

Communications & Telecom
Bluewaves Mobility Innovation (BMI), a North York-based startup that...

Popular this week

AWS, Microsoft, Ericsson, Nvidia and more form new alliance to integrate AI in cellular technology

Artificial Intelligence Ashee Pamma -
At MWC 2024 in Barcelona, a number of companies...

Hashtag Trending Feb.28- OpenAI says New York Times hacked ChatGPT; Apple cancels plans to release electric car; Your Voice is Power teaches indigenous youth...

Podcasts -
Sponsor: Hashtag Trending is sponsored by Dalikoo.com (Spell). The founder...

Carbon emissions by mobile network operators declining: GSMA

Cloud Paul Barker -
The carbon emissions of mobile network operators declined by six...

ITWC network