OpenAI’s Game-Changer: Altman Unveils ChatGPT’s Next-Gen Features, Echoing Apple’s Iconic Launches

“One more thing…”

With those words, Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, channelled the late Steve Jobs while unveiling the new capabilities of ChatGPT at OpenAI DevDay yesterday.

Altman arrived at his company’s developers’ conference ready to astonish and captivate his audience, in a way reminiscent of the Apple product launches from the early 2000s.

Facing what could have been a significant challenge, OpenAI has already showcased massive developments in recent months. The introduction of the Code Interpreter, now dubbed Advanced Data Analysis, empowers ChatGPT to prepare and refine data files, offering profound analysis and insights. Tasks that would have taken a highly skilled user days or even weeks are now achievable in moments. Furthermore, it enables users to query the files using natural language prompts.

Additionally, the integration of DALL-E provides users with what many consider one of the premier AI graphic creation tools. This tool addresses longstanding challenges, such as ensuring accurate text within graphics, a significant pain point for early adopters.

So, how could Altman surpass these achievements?

After the expected announcements, like ChatGPT now offering real-time access to the live internet and anticipated reductions in API fees, in a move reminiscent of Steve Jobs, Altman revealed some groundbreaking new features.

The innovations presented were indeed remarkable. But the manner of their presentation was equally striking. Each feature was showcased through a live demo, emphasizing OpenAI’s confidence in ChatGPT’s reliability and its resilience against errors or hallucinations.

GPT Builder

ChatGPT boasts a plethora of plug-ins developed by external creators that enhance its functionality. Altman introduced the capability to design new apps, dubbed “GPTs”, through interactions with ChatGPT. These apps, tailored for specific tasks, can either be used privately or marketed in a new app store under a revenue-sharing model.

One More Thing…

Though Altman might not possess Steve Jobs’ flair for showmanship, this developer day was reminiscent of Apple’s iconic product launches. On a large screen, Altman and his team flawlessly demonstrated the new features in real-time.

Altman himself performed some of the demos, illustrating how GPTs could integrate with existing platforms and software like Code.org, Canva, and Zapier. Of these, the integration with Zapier, a leading tool for AI automation linked to over 6,000 applications, stood out.

Altman also introduced a novel custom “GPT”. In mere minutes, ChatGPT assisted him in drafting an outline for a new app named “Startup Mentor”, a name proposed by ChatGPT. This app offers guidance to startups based on Altman’s own experiences. After uploading transcripts of his past speeches, a comprehensive and deployable app was crafted, enabling startups to pose questions and receive advice.

API Assistance

Altman demonstrated to an eager crowd how to design and integrate their apps with ChatGPT’s API using the new API Assistant.

The API Assistant empowers developers to produce a complete stateful API with enduring threads and built-in retrieval, automating processes that previously required weeks of coding and testing.

Moreover, this tool seamlessly integrates with the Code Interpreter, allowing it to script and invoke functions in ChatGPT. This capability to call internal ChatGPT functions distinguishes it from other models.

For instance, Altman crafted a travel app that interfaced with ChatGPT’s API. When he uploaded a PDF of a ticket to Paris, the app sourced a map of Paris from the internet, integrating it seamlessly. When Altman asked ChatGPT for sightseeing recommendations, it not only retrieved information but also generated code to bridge any gaps, enabling the app to update the map with site locations.

Superpowers on Demand

Altman concluded the conference with a message of inspiration for both the in-person and virtual audience. Once again channelling the enthusiasm of the early Steve Jobs, Altman proclaimed, “We want you all to have superpowers on demand.”

In his closing remarks, he set the stage for the future, urging the audience to anticipate the next year’s event. “What we launched today,” he declared, “will seem quaint in comparison.”