Podcast interview: Dan Kagan, Country Manager for OKTA

This week on Hashtag Trending’s weekend editition Jim Love interviewed Dan Kagan, Country Manager for Okta. It’s a great discussion that ranges from Dan’s style of leadership to the Canadian tech landscape and a lot more.



Okta is an identity management company. In a world where identity, privacy and security are so foundational to everything we do, it’s an important space. Dan Kagan, Country Manager is passionate about identity but he’s also passionate about people, passionate about Canada and he’s passionate about making Okta Canada a leader.



You can listen at this link or you can look for Hashtag Trending anywhere you get your podcasts – Apple, Google, Spotify or at itworldcanada.com/podcasts