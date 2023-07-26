QT Qonference 2023: Uniting Tech and 2SLGBTQ+ Communities

QueerTech, an organization committed to fostering inclusivity in the tech industry, is gearing up for its annual event, QT Qonference 2023. Scheduled for Nov. 1 and 2, the conference aims to bring together the tech and 2SLGBTQ+ communities.

The QT Qonference 2023 promises “a lineup of inspiring keynote speakers, thought-provoking panel discussions, and interactive workshops.” Attendees can choose between virtual participation or joining in person at the conference venues in Montreal.

QueerTech has issued a call for speakers for each of the four program tracks: technology, leadership development, entrepreneurship, and mental health and wellness. Those interested can fill in an application on the site.

Early bird registration is now open, offering discounted rates until Jul. 31. Student attendees can use the code “SUPERSTUDENT,” while others can avail themselves of reduced prices with the code “SUPERQTQ” for entrepreneur and professional tickets.

Individuals interested in attending can find further information and register now by going to queertech.org.