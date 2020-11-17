< 1 min read

Sage today announced the launch of the Sage Business Cloud Marketplace in Canada, which will provide its Canadian customers with a selection of cloud-native and cloud-connected apps to help them perform better and make smarter predictions in an uncertain economy.

Sage Marketplace first launched in the U.S. earlier this year followed by the U.K., moves that have helped the company accelerate its efforts in becoming a prominent Software-as-a-Service player. The cloud marketplace is e-commerce enabled and supports the continuous evolution of Sage partners and independent software vendors (ISVs), according to Sage, and establishes a path to the cloud for non-native ISVs and value-added resellers (VARs).

“The Sage Marketplace demonstrates our ongoing commitment to working with partners to help address our shared customers’ most pressing business needs, all from one easy-to-use, intelligent platform,” said Nancy Tichbon, managing director, Sage Canada. “It is an innovative one-stop-shop for customers, allowing them to choose from a curated selection of trusted and connected apps that drive improvements for their business.”

Newly added apps to the Sage Marketplace in Canada include True Sky, a budgeting, planning and forecasting solution for business, and Credit Hound, an automated collections management solution that shows customers what is owed and when to follow up on outstanding debts.