Schneider Electric’s first ‘Sustainability School’ opens

Schneider Electric yesterday announced that the Schneider Electric Sustainability School is open for enrolment. According to the company, the free digital platform provides a range of interactive courses aimed at equipping companies and professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to improve their sustainability performance.

First launched internally to educate its employees on how to better support Schneider’s partner ecosystem, the three-part program is now available externally for professionals and companies of all sizes, empowering them to take a first step towards a more sustainable future, the company said.

“The 2015 Paris Agreement sparked a movement across the economy to reduce or eliminate carbon emissions,” it stated in a release, adding that a recent Gartner survey found that 87 per cent of business leaders expect their sustainability spending to increase in the next two years.

“But despite this growing commitment to decarbonization, a sizeable knowledge and skills gap remains a barrier to progress,” it noted. “Furthermore, companies are increasingly relying on partners with expertise in the field of sustainability to support them in decarbonizing their operations.”

The training platform, the release said, is targeted at small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), who “often lack the knowledge and tools required to establish climate targets, measure impacts such as carbon emissions, and benchmark and disclose progress. The training platform is designed to support them in embarking on their decarbonization journey.

“Over three chapters, it covers a range of topics from energy efficiency and renewable energy to the circular economy and sustainable transportation.”

Designed to help registrants accelerate climate action across three core pillars: strategize, digitize, and decarbonize, the curriculum, and the timing for its release, are as follows:

Chapter 1: Understanding sustainability and the risks involved [registration now open]: Attendees will learn the basics of sustainability, including the science and jargon behind it and why it is crucial for businesses to take environmental, social and governance factors (ESG) seriously.

Chapter 2: Discover how to take sustainable action as a company [Launching Q3, 2023]: The second chapter focuses on how SMEs can build a decarbonization strategy, including information on easy-to-implement tools that can support them in decarbonizing their own operations and those of their customers.

Chapter 3: Leverage sustainable skills to increase business opportunities [Launching Q1, 2024]: The third chapter summarizes the key knowledge and tools learnt throughout the program – from energy efficiency to decarbonization – to support attendees in putting the theory into practice.

“The Sustainability School for partners is our big next move to prove that companies can not only do business that is better for the planet, but can also fundamentally improve their performance by doing so,” said Sorouch Kheradmand, head of partner sustainability at Schneider. “Sustainability is at the heart of our business, and we believe that education is key to driving change and creating a more sustainable future.”

To register for the Schneider Electric Sustainability School click here.