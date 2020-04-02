2 min read

For years spam has been one of the biggest worries of CISOs. However, targeted attacks through spear-phishing and other techniques are increasingly the leading vector, according to security vendor Positive Technologies.

In a look at 2019 trends released Thursday, the Russian-based company said 60 per cent of attacks it looked at were targeted. That was a five per cent rise over 2018. One of the reasons is an increase in APT attacks, the report said.

“The increase in targeted attacks is due to several reasons,” Alexey Novikov, director of Positive Technologies’ Expert Security Center (PT ESC), said in a statement. “Every year we see new groups of attackers specializing in advanced persistent threats. During 2019, the PT ESC tracked APT attacks by 27 groups, ranging from well-known groups, such as Cobalt, Silence, and APT28, to relatively unknown newcomers.

“Companies are paying closer attention to cybersecurity, and implementing and using special security tools (such as anti-APT solutions) to detect and prevent complex attacks,” he added. “This makes it easier to detect malicious activity more accurately and significantly reduces dwell time. Because of this, information on individual incidents and particular tactics and tools used by different APT groups becomes public knowledge and can be used as intelligence to bolster countermeasures.”

The vendor believes that companies should shift their attention from preventing of attacks in the perimeter to timely detection and response inside the network, regularly checking any previous attacks.

Amongst other trends:

The total number of malware infections in 2019 was 38 per cent higher than in 2018. Malware campaigns were so successful because both the malware itself and the methods for its delivery have evolved

Ransomware was responsible for 31 per cent of all malware infections among organizations

So-called MageCart JavaScript sniffers, which scrape payment card data, were so widespread because of supply chain compromises of developers of website software.

The report includes a long list of security measures CISOs need to adopt. Many of them boil down to basic cyber hygiene, including: