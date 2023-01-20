SUBSCRIBE
8
0
Communications & TelecomCompaniesLegal

TekSavvy asks CRTC to block proposed sale of Freedom Mobile to Videotron, says it violates Telecommunications Act

Ashee Pamma
Source: Getty

TekSavvy is not backing down. The Ontario-based independent internet service provider (ISP) is asking the CRTC (Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission) to review the pre-conditional sale of Freedom Mobile to Vidéotron as part of the Rogers-Shaw C$26 billion takeover.

TekSavvy says that the merger hinges completely on a side deal that violates Section 27(2) of the Telecommunications Act.

During the Competition Tribunal hearings, Rogers argued that wholesale rates set by the CRTC for ISPs who lease access to large carrier networks are too high to allow Vidéotron to compete outside of Quebec, which, according to TekSavvy, is confirmation that Rogers will grant Vidéotron access to its broadband network at preferential rates that are below the CRTC’s regulated rates. These preferential rates are unfair as they are not accessible to other ISPs, such as TekSavvy.

“The largest consolidation in the history of the Canadian telecom sector is predicated on unlawful wholesale agreements,” said Andy Kaplan-Myrth, TekSavvy’s vice-president of regulatory and carrier affairs. “The CRTC has exclusive jurisdiction over this matter, and it must render its decision before the Minister makes his final decision on the merger.”

The negotiations of the deal do not depend on natural market forces, but rather on Rogers’ efforts to remove regulatory hurdles for its acquisition to go through, TekSavvy complained.

“It is ironic that Canada’s telecom oligopoly—the most vicious opponents of CRTC wholesale regulation— just successfully argued to the Competition Tribunal that wholesale-based competition is the only viable solution to address competitive concerns with this merger,” said TekSavvy vice-president of insight and engagement Peter Nowak.

This could only take place because Minister Champagne rejected CRTC’s 2019 decision to lower its regulated wholesale rates in May 2022, the independent ISP argued. TekSavvy says that Bell and Rogers successfully convinced Minister Champagne to impose higher, ruinous wholesale rates on independent ISPs, which the telcos subsequently acquired and then fixed their own rates, hence eliminating wholesale-based competition.

A week ago, TekSavvy called on Minister Champagne to block the Rogers/Shaw/Vidéotron deal, citing similar competition concerns.

Minister Champagne is set to issue his final verdict after the Competition Bureau’s appeal is heard on Jan. 24, although his decision may be delayed until a parliamentary committee considers the issues during hearings on Jan. 25.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Ashee Pamma
Ashee Pamma
Ashee is a writer for ITWC. She completed her degree in Communication and Media Studies at Carleton University in Ottawa. She hopes to become a columnist after further studies in Journalism. You can email her at [email protected]
Previous article
Microsoft will lay off 10,000 employees, others asked to “raise the bar”
Next article
Google slashes 12,000 jobs

Related Tech News

More from Ashee Pamma

CDN in your inbox

CDN delivers a critical analysis of the competitive landscape detailing both the challenges and opportunities facing solution providers. CDN's email newsletter details the most important news and commentary from the channel.

SUBSCRIBE

Channel Daily News

Channel Daily News (CDN) — the voice of the IT solution provider community for more than thirty years — is the most widely read and trusted source of information for channel executives.

Latest news

Google slashes 12,000 jobs

Companies
Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer of Alphabet, Google’s parent...

Compromised API led to data theft of 37 million T-Mobile customers

Privacy
A hacker leveraged an Application Programming Interface (API) to...

Hashtag Trending-EU addresses gaming issues, Windows 10 not for sale, AmazonSmile shutdown

Podcasts
EU votes to address loot boxes, gold farming, and...

Popular this week

Wipro Canada’s AWS Launch Pad Centre now open for business

Channel Strategy Paul Barker -
Technology services and consulting company Wipro Limited Canada yesterday...

Nunavut power utility’s servers hit by cyber attack

Security Howard Solomon -
The territorial utility that provides power to Nunavut can’t...

Analyst insight: Aptum’s acquisition of CloudOps shows the future of cloud growth will be driven by managed services

Channel Strategy Brian Jackson -
Toronto-based managed service provider (MSP) Aptum announced the acquisition...

ITWC network