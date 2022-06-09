SUBSCRIBE
TekSavvy Unified Communications service now available nationally

Tom Li

Ontario-based independent internet service provider (ISP) TekSavvy announced that its Unified Communications solution, a service that bundles multiple business communication services into a single package, is now available nationally.

TekSavvy’s Unified Communications service combines voice calling, video conferencing and instant messaging into a single scalable package. The service is also configurable; customers can add features such as call handling, auto-attendants, audio and video conferencing services, as required by their workflow.

The service also includes enhanced security and access to TekSavvy’s Technical Assistance Centre (TAC) for when troubles arise.

“Bringing enterprise-class solutions to small to medium businesses speaks to our mission as a technology company,” said Charlie Burns, TekSavvy chief technology officer. “The growth and success of our customers drive the vision and innovation that motivate our teams.”

Tom Li
Telecommunication and consumer hardware are Tom's main beats at Channel Daily News. He loves to talk about Canada's network infrastructure, semiconductor products, and of course, anything hot and new in the consumer technology space. You'll also occasionally see his name appended to articles on cloud, security, and SaaS-related news. If you're ever up for a lengthy discussion about the nuances of each of the above sectors or have an upcoming product that people will love, feel free to drop him a line at tli@itwc.ca.
