SUBSCRIBE
27
0
Communications & TelecomCompanies

TELUS, ÉTS and iBwave team up to re-imagine deployment of 5G

Ashee Pamma

Telus announced today that it is partnering with École de Technologie Supérieure (ÉTS) and Montreal-based telecom software provider, iBwave to re-imagine how wireless networks inside buildings are designed and deployed as part of large architecture and construction projects.

“This agreement with ÉTS and iBwave allows us to use technology to connect Montreal’s businesses, universities and creative minds to stimulate innovation and the digital transformation of the construction industry,” explained Nazim Benhadid, senior vice-president at TELUS.

Specifically, the partnership will see the three companies explore the concept of Building Information Modelling (BIM), which centralizes all of a project’s data and a building’s characteristics in a single 3D digital representation to improve collaboration between various stakeholders, reduce errors, and facilitate decision-making.

The BIM concept also allows telecom providers to more accurately predict wireless service performance and to plan for 5G network deployment by taking into account the impact that the design of an office or hospital building, for instance, has on mobile signals.

The research will be done at a new 5G laboratory at ÉTS, which will be developed as part of this agreement and which TELUS says will serve as a meeting place for researchers, students, and companies.

“The research done in the 5G lab at ÉTS will support innovation to optimize network performance at important sites like universities and healthcare centres,” added Benhadid. “Ultimately, improved connectivity means that schools will be able to use the latest immersive technologies to help students learn, business operations will be more energy-efficient, and healthcare professionals will be able to communicate more effectively.”

Today’s announcement is part of TELUS’ nearly C$30 million in investments in Montreal in 2023 to deploy and update its 5G and optical fibre networks in the city.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Ashee Pamma
Ashee Pamma
Ashee is a writer for ITWC. She completed her degree in Communication and Media Studies at Carleton University in Ottawa. She hopes to become a columnist after further studies in Journalism. You can email her at [email protected]
Previous article
Woman up! Red Hat’s women in technology focuses on role models and success stories

Related Tech News

Featured Tech Jobs

 

More from Ashee Pamma

CDN in your inbox

CDN delivers a critical analysis of the competitive landscape detailing both the challenges and opportunities facing solution providers. CDN's email newsletter details the most important news and commentary from the channel.

SUBSCRIBE

Channel Daily News

Channel Daily News (CDN) — the voice of the IT solution provider community for more than thirty years — is the most widely read and trusted source of information for channel executives.

Latest news

Everything you want to know about the LockBit ransomware gang

Security
Cybersecurity agencies from seven countries including Canada and the...

Landslide EU plenary vote lays groundwork for first-ever comprehensive AI regulation laws

Artificial Intelligence
Today, the European Parliament approved the EU AI Act,...

Hashtag Trending Jun.15- AWS suffers outage; Reddit’s advertisers suspend ad buys amid protest; Can AI reunite the Beatles?

Podcasts
AWS suffers a major outage, Reddit’s advertisers suspend ad...

Popular this week

Woman up! Red Hat’s women in technology focuses on role models and success stories

Careers & Education Breanna Schnurr -
On Jun. 7, Red Hat hosted its annual Women...

Cisco launches AI features across product lines

Artificial Intelligence Lynn Greiner -
At last week’s Cisco Live! Conference, the company announced...

HEXWAVE screening coming to Pearson International Airport

Artificial Intelligence Breanna Schnurr -
Toronto Pearson International Airport has announced its plans to deploy...

ITWC network