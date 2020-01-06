< 1 min read

The start of the new year is a time when system administrators need to think about applications reaching end of life. Admins should know by now that support for Windows 7 ends Jan. 14, as well as some versions of Windows 10.

But as Bleeping Computer notes, major server software will also hit their end of support lives, including Office 2010, Exchange Server 2010, Project Server 2010, Visual Studio 2010 and Windows Server 2008 (including 2008R2). Organizations will have to choose between upgrading to new on-premise or cloud versions, or if possible, purchasing Extended Security Update service.

Users of Office 2010 client, SharePoint Server 2010, Project Server 2010 and Win 7 Embedded Standard have until October 13th to make a decision on their next moves.

There are also products covered under Microsoft’s “Modern Lifecycle Policy” that will also end support this year. These include Azure Container Service and Windows Analytics (January 31), and certain versions of Windows 10.

Finally, support for a large number of products covered under Microsoft’s “Fixed Lifecycle Policy” will also end this year. These include Hyper-V Server 2008, Hyper-V Server 2008 R2 and Windows Server 2008 (all on January 14), Internet Explorer 10 (January 31), System Center Service Manager 2010 (September 8) and Access 2010, Excel 2010, Office 2010, Project Server 2010, SharePoint Foundation 2010, SharePoint Server 2010, System Center Data Protection Manager 2010, Word 2010 (October 13).

