SUBSCRIBE
115
0
Security

Toronto Public Library hit by cyber attack

Howard Solomon

Toronto Public Library’s services have been impacted following a cyber attack.

The library’s 100 branches are open and material can be loaned.  The free Wi-Fi service at the branches continues. So are services such as Kanopy, which offers online movies; the digital archive, which allows viewers to see manuscripts and digitized books; the TPL Kids site, library programs recorded on YouTube and Crowdcast; and podcasts.

However, publicly-available computers and printing services at the branches are unavailable. Also unavailable are users’ online accounts and the library’s digital collections.

Not only is the TPL system the largest public library in Canada, according to Wikipedia it’s the largest lending library in the world.

“As of now,” the library said in a statement on its home page, “there is no evidence that the personal information of our staff or customers has been compromised.”

The incident was detected on Saturday. “TPL has proactively prepared for cybersecurity issues and promptly initiated measures to mitigate potential impacts,” the statement says. “We have engaged with third-party cybersecurity experts to help us in resolving this situation. We do anticipate though that it may take several days before all systems are fully restored to normal operations.”

Asked for comment late Sunday, a library spokesperson wouldn’t go further than the website information.

Public libraries aren’t immune from cyber attacks. One of the most recent happened earlier this year when an Ohio county’s library was hit by ransomware. Also this year, a Washington State county was hit, with the attackers getting personal information of 735 subscribers. Boston Public Library was hit in 2021.

In 2020, the nonprofit public library of Northhampton, Pa. was hit by ransomware. In an interview after that attack, the IT manager said a true investigation into exact causes would have cost tens of thousands of dollars and was not covered by their insurance. As a result of prior planning and good IT practices, the IT manager said, minimal data was lost.  Backups had saved most of their files. “It is important for libraries to take preemptive measures,” the manager was quoted as saying, “because once you get hit with a ransomware attack it’s too late.”

While unlikely to be targets, public libraries are usually divisions of municipal governments, which some attackers go after hoping public pressure or embarrassment will force them to capitulate to extortion.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Howard Solomon
Howard Solomon
Currently a freelance writer, I'm the former editor of ITWorldCanada.com and Computing Canada. An IT journalist since 1997, I've written for several of ITWC's sister publications including ITBusiness.ca and Computer Dealer News. Before that I was a staff reporter at the Calgary Herald and the Brampton (Ont.) Daily Times. I can be reached at hsolomon [@] soloreporter.com
Previous article
Canadian government issues call for proposals to support fight against misinformation
Next article
Cybersecurity Awareness Month: ‘Staff training far most cost-effective than going through a cyber compromise’

Related Tech News

Featured Tech Jobs

 

More from Howard Solomon

CDN in your inbox

CDN delivers a critical analysis of the competitive landscape detailing both the challenges and opportunities facing solution providers. CDN's email newsletter details the most important news and commentary from the channel.

SUBSCRIBE

Channel Daily News

Channel Daily News (CDN) — the voice of the IT solution provider community for more than thirty years — is the most widely read and trusted source of information for channel executives.

Latest news

Popular this week

HP amps up Amplify with major expansion

Channel Strategy Paul Barker -
HP Inc. on Wednesday launched a major new channel...

Channel Bytes October 27, 2023 – Cohesity adopts RHEL; Case IQ acquires WhistleBlower Security; Backblaze, HYCU partner on data protection; and more

Artificial Intelligence Lynn Greiner -
Staying informed is a constant challenge. There's so much...

Downtown Toronto hospital investigating ‘data security incident’

Medical Howard Solomon -
A major downtown Toronto hospital is investigating what it...

ITWC network